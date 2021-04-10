Kansas baseball traveled to Norman, Oklahoma to take on the Sooners at L. Dale Mitchell Park. The Sooners’ offense came alive in a five-run fifth inning, when right fielder Brett Squires hit a 3-run home run to solidify the victory.
Due to lightning in the area, the game took a 30 minute delay before it got under way.
Redshirt senior Ryan Cyr started on the mound for the Jayhawks. Coming into today, Cyr held a 3-3 record with an impressive 40 strikeouts to 7 walks.
Redshirt sophomore Wyatt Olds got the start for Oklahoma.
In the first inning, Kansas got off to a good start with a leadoff walk from freshman center fielder Tavian Josenberger. Maui Ahuna, the freshman shortstop, moved him over with a single before a hit by pitch loaded the bases. Redshirt junior Tom Lichty did his job by hitting a sacrifice fly to score one. Kansas extended its lead to 2-0 with an RBI single from redshirt senior Brett Vosik.
Oklahoma answered right away in the bottom half of the inning, with a lead-off home run from center fielder Tanner Tredaway. They scored two more after a pair of singles and a hit by pitch, taking the lead 3-2.
The starters gained control after the first, with Cyr and Olds allowing just one run each until the fifth inning.
The bottom of the fifth inning is when the Sooners asserted themselves offensively. After loading the bases with a pair of singles and a walk, Cyr let up a 2-run single to give Oklahoma the lead, before being relieved by redshirt senior pitcher Nathan Barry. Brett Squires stepped up for the biggest hit of the game, a 3-run blast down the right field line. The Sooners had a comfortable 9-4 lead.
Cyr pitched a competitive 4.1 innings, however allowed six earned runs on six hits to the electric Sooners offense.
The Jayhawks were shut out the rest of the ballgame, with Olds going 5.1 innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six.
Oklahoma added a run in the seventh inning on an RBI single from second baseman Conor McKenna, making it 10-4 to reach the final score.
Squires was the performer of the game for the Sooners, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs. They also had multi-hit games from Tanner Tredaway and Tyler Hardman. Hardman currently leads the Big 12 with a .470 batting average.
Maui Ahuna was the top performer for the Jayhawks, going 3-for-3 and reaching base all five at-bats. He is the team leader in batting average at .384, and also poses an impressive .500 on-base percentage.
Wyatt Olds and the Sooners got the win, now 15-4 on the year and 2-5 in Big 12 play.
Kansas moves to 17-12 overall and 1-6 in conference. The Jayhawks will look to even the series on Saturday, with the first pitch set for 3:30 p.m. at L. Dale Mitchell Park.