Kansas baseball opened up its two-game road series against Lafayette at Kamine Stadium on Tuesday and dominated the Leopards 20-5. The Jayhawks are coming off a four-game series sweep against Creighton, and the bats have been red hot.
The Jayhawks’ lineup have been clicking top-to-bottom. Freshman center fielder Tavian Josenberger, who leads off for Kansas, has had a hit in four of his last five games. Junior third baseman Skyler Messinger has also been on a tear, going 8-for-15 over the weekend series against Creighton.
Most notably, freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna was announced Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, after his outstanding series going 9-for-16 from the plate.
Junior left hand pitcher Steve Washilewski got his first start of the season Tuesday, appearing in just three games prior for the Jayhawks. Freshman right-handed pitcher Joey Pence got the start for the Leopards.
Josenberger got it going for KU in the first inning, leading off with a single. Junior first baseman Nolan Metcalf stepped up to rip a double, scoring Josenberger and getting Kansas on the board 1-0.
Lafayette answered right away, leading off the bottom of the first with a single from center fielder Justin Grech and an RBI double from shortstop Justin Johnson, making it 1-1.
In the second inning it was Messinger for Kansas who stayed hot, leading off the side with a double. Messinger advanced to third and was able to score off a groundout from junior designated hitter Tom Lichty to make it 2-1 Jayhawks.
The fourth inning was when the Jayhawks offense started to take over the game. After Pence walked two straight Kansas batters, Messinger stepped up and ripped another base hit to load the bases. Senior second baseman James Cosentino hit a sacrifice fly to bring in a run, followed by an RBI single from Lichty to make it 4-1. After back-to-back errors by the Leopards’ first baseman and a pair of wild pitches, Kansas extended their lead to 7-1.
Washilewski had good command in his first start for the Jayhawks. He ended his day with five innings, two earned runs, one walk and four strikeouts.
From the fifth inning and on, it was Kansas who had the game won. The bats were just too much for Lafayettte, as the Jayhawks amounted to 20 runs on 17 hits in this one. The Leopards tacked on a few more runs in garbage time, but the game ended in a 20-5 blowout by the Jayhawks.
Skylar Messinger, who hasn’t slowed down at the plate, was the leader in this one going 5-for-6 with two RBIs and four runs. Tom Lichty, who only has seven game appearances under his belt this season, went 3-for-5 with six RBIs as designated hitter.
Justin Grech led the way for the Leopards, going 2-for-3 with two runs and an RBI.
Washilewski picked up the win, making his first start count. The Jayhawks have won 10 of their last 11 games, including a current seven-game win streak. The offense has been electric, and the starting pitchers have done their job.
They will look to keep it going tomorrow, playing in the second and final game of the series against Lafayette at 2:30 p.m.