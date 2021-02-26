Kansas baseball travels to Florida Gulf Coast University this weekend for a four- game series against the Eagles, the series will start Friday and last until Sunday. On Sunday there will be two games played in a
Coming off of a 2-1 series win against South Dakota State, the Jayhawks will look to continue their success against one of the better programs in the country.
FGCU as baseball program has been very successful ever since its national championship run in 2017. The team has had a winning record every season since, and is on the same track this year sitting at 3-1.
Florida Gulf Coast opened its season with a three-game series against USF and swept the series to start the year 3-0. The loss on its record came against FAU during a one game dual series where GFCU fell short 3-1.
The Eagles have a very talented roster that seems they can get on a run whenever they want. The roster is highlighted by their pitchers, which has been a trademark of the program in the past with pitchers like World Series champion, Chris Sale graduating from FGCU.
The Jayhawks are coming into this series very hot after their 13-1 rout against South Dakota State. First baseman and redshirt junior Nolan Metcalf was the head of the offense in that game going 4-4 with 4 RBIs. His impactful performance all weekend earned him a Big 12 player of the week honor for what is looking to be a breakout year for Metcalf.
The rest of the bats were also hot for KU in the freezing tundra of Minnesota, posting 25 runs in the three games played last weekend.
Redshirt junior RHP Ryan Cyr also posted a career night in the first game of the season striking out 11 batters in 7.0 innings of pitching. He will get another start this weekend, most likely in the first game of the doubleheader on Sunday the 28th.
It will be an exciting test this weekend for the Jayhawks to see if they can continue their successes of last week and improve on consistency as a whole. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m.