Kansas baseball will be back home this weekend for a three-game Big 12 series against Texas. This marks the first home series for the Jayhawks during conference play.
Kansas has managed to win the last four games against the Longhorns, but trail in the all-time series 29-52.
The pitching for the series might be fixed around, but currently KU has redshirt senior RHP Ryan Cyr (3-2, 4.78) to be pitching on Friday versus Texas redshirt sophomore RHP Ty Madden (3-1, 1.83). On Saturday, we should be seeing redshirt junior RHP Cole Larsen who has been red hot (4-1, 0.86) against Texas’ redshirt junior RHP Tristan Stevens (3-1, 3.93). Lastly, Kansas will be sending out redshirt sophomore LHP Eli Davis (3-2, 4.45) on Sunday versus redshirt sophomore Kolby Kubichek (2-2, 3.21).
The Jayhawks are currently 15-8, but sit only No. 6 conference play at 1-2. Texas is currently tied for No. 3 in the Big 12 standings at 4-2. The Jayhawks were only able to take one game from West Virginia in their series last week. Kansas struggled hitting the ball in that series, only scoring 11 runs in that three game span; while giving up 35 total runs to the Mountaineers.
However, Kansas is coming into this series hot, as they have managed to win eight of their last 10 games. This includes a remarkable comeback win on Tuesday versus Missouri as the Kansas Jayhawks had an eight-run rally in the bottom of the 7th inning to secure the victory over the Missouri Tigers 10-9.
Again, the Jayhawks will start off the series Thursday at 6 p.m., followed by a game on Friday, then will close the series on Saturday for the final game. All three games will be available on ESPN+.