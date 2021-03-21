Kansas baseball kept the bats going Saturday, winning both games of a doubleheader against Creighton to take a 3-0 series lead.
KU junior right handed pitcher Cole Larsen got the start for KU in game one. Larsen has allowed just two earned runs to go with 32 strikeouts in four appearances this season.
On the other side, right handed senior pitcher Jonah Smith got the start for Creighton.
Creighton got on the board first in the opening game with back-to-back singles from junior outfielder David Webel and senior outfielder Parker Upton in the first inning.
KU freshman centerfielder Tavian Josenberger started the bottom half of the first inning with a smashed double to left center. Redshirt sophomore right fielder Casey Burnham followed it up with a nice bunt single, setting up the RBI groundout from redshirt sophomore utility player Dylan Ditzenberger. The game was even at 1-1 after the first inning.
In the second inning, after back-to-back strikeouts by Larsen, the Jayhawks were able to tack on three more runs. Redshirt senior infielder James Cosentino led off with a single followed by a double from the freshman infielder Maui Ahuna. An RBI single from Josenberger and a 2-RBI single from Ditzenberger gave the Jayhawks a 4-1 lead going into the 3rd inning.
Larsen pitched well again in this one, however the Blue Jays tacked on a couple more runs after an error by Ahuna to start the 4th inning. A double and a pair of sacrifice hits brought the score to 4-3.
Josenberger and Ditzenberger were red hot for the Jayhawks. Josenberger got his third hit of the day in the 4th inning with a single, and Ditzenberger doubled him in, making it 5-3 Jayhawks.
From there the bats kept going for Kansas. They added two runs in the 5th inning and another four in the 6th. Ahuna got a pair of RBI hits and Josenberger scored another after getting his fourth hit of the game. Redshirt junior infielder Skyler Messinger, who walked it off for KU on Friday, added another RBI as well. That brought it to 11-3, and Kansas was well in control of the ballgame.
Larsen was able to add another stellar outing after going 8.0 innings, allowing just 1 earned run and striking out 10. He also added another win to his column, now 3-1 on the year.
Kansas had strong offensive showings from multiple players, such as four-hit games from Josenberger and Ahuna. Ditzenberger also added two hits and four RBIs.
In the second game of the day, it was redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Everhett Hazelwood that got the start for Kansas. Freshman right-handed pitcher Daniel Hammond was the starter for Creighton.
Just like in the first game, both teams got on the board in the first inning. Hazelwood did not open the game quite the way he was expecting, walking three batters and loading the bases for the Blue Jays.
The Jayhawks were fortunate to only allow one run that first inning, after a ground out and strikeout. Josenberger answered quickly with a double down the line, his fifth hit of the day, to lead off the side. Redshirt junior designated hitter Nolan Metcalf scored him in with an RBI single, making it 1-1.
Kansas tacked on a run in both the second and third inning as well, with more RBIs from Josenberger and Messinger, bringing it to 3-1 Kansas.
Hazelwood pitched a solid game, just losing his control at times. He pitched 5.0 innings and had 5 walks, but allowed just one earned run on 3 hits.
The Kansas bats were once again too much for Creighton in this one down the stretch. They scored two more on hits from Messinger and Metcalf in the 5th inning, and in the 6th it was Creighton pitching troubles to go with Messinger again, who roped a 2-RBI double. Kansas started to carry away 9-2.
After later runs at the end of the game, Kansas took the win to go up 3-0 on the series, winning 11-3.
Hazelwood earned the win and is now 1-1 on the year.
The Kansas offense was electric today, with over 10 hits and runs in each game. Josenberger was the shining performer at the plate today, going 6-10 with 3 RBI. Messinger was the performer of the series however, with a walk-off home run Friday and an outstanding 6-13 on the series with 7 RBI.
Kansas will look to stay hot as they play the final game of the series against Creighton Sunday at Hoglund Ballpark at 1 p.m.