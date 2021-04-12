Kansas baseball was hit or miss this weekend in its three-game series against Oklahoma on the road. On Saturday the Jayhawks came through with a solid win in extra innings but could not find a way to get another win, losing the series 1-2.
In the first game of the series Kansas’s pitching never really dialed in and could not contain Oklahoma’s bats, losing the game 10-4. Every Sooner on the lineup card got a hit in this one.
The offensive onslaught was led by redshirt sophomore right fielder Brett Squires, who had three hits and four RBIs. Everyone on the Sooner’s roster looked solid, but the Jayhawks bounced back in the next game for a clutch win.
On Saturday, redshirt junior right-hander Cole Larsen got the start and was lit up in his 6.2 innings of work. Although he only allowed seven hits, those hits surmounted into six earned runs. Luckily the Jayhawks were able to come out on top in an extra inning 8-7 victory over the Sooners.
It was a back and forth battle all game but Kansas came out on top behind an incredible career performance by freshman centerfielder Tavian Josenberger. The leadoff man went 6-for-6 and was a home run away from hitting the cycle.
Josenberger is on a tear as of late and continued his success this weekend raising his season batting average to .349. He is tied in season batting average to fellow freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna with the two leading the statistic for the season.
Overall, Saturday was a very exciting game and the Jayhawks refused to give in.
On Sunday the same energy wasn’t there, losing the game 14-3.
Kansas never really got into a rhythm and at one point were down 14-1. It was a blowout win where Oklahoma showed all of its strengths behind the plate.
Oklahoma's superstar redshirt junior first baseman Tyler Hardman got the last laugh in this series going 3-4 in the Sunday game with three RBIs. The Big 12 leader in batting average showcased exactly why he is one of the most scouted players in the conference, lighting up Kansas.
Overall, it wasn’t the best weekend for Kansas baseball, but the bright spots shined over the dark ones. The freshman production this season is envious, and Kansas knows it with two of its best batters being freshman this season.
It will be exciting to see all of them grow and become great players in the next few seasons for Kansas. For now, getting Big 12 wins will be the best way to show signs of growth as a team.
KU will be back in action for a two-game series against Air Force at home with the first game starting tomorrow at 3 p.m. The series was moved to Hoglund Ballpark due to impeding inclement weather in Colorado for the midweek series. The second game will be taking place at 1 p.m. the following day to conclude the series.
After this midweek series, Kansas will be staying at home for some Big 12 action against Baylor starting on Friday at 6 p.m.