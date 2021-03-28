Kansas baseball kicked off its first Big 12 series of the season on Friday, facing off against West Virginia on the road. The pitching and defense from the Mountaineers were too much for Kansas, and the Jayhawks got shutout 11-0.
Ryan Cyr, the senior ace in the rotation, got the start for the Jayhawks. On the opposing side, senior Jackson Wolf started on the bump. Wolf has been outstanding this season, allowing just six earned runs in five starts, while striking out 30 batters.
West Virginia attacked first, driving in two runs in the bottom of the second inning. They were reading pitches well and were very aggressive on offense. Cyr is still trying to find a rhythm this season, with a 4.78 ERA in six starts.
Wolf, on the other hand, was locked in on the mound from the start. Kansas couldn’t quite get anything for them until the fourth inning. The Jayhawks got two runners on base, but a diving catch by Mountaineers’ second baseman Tyler Doanes got them out of the jam.
Leaving runners on base was a recurring problem in this one. Kansas left 9 runners on and could never get the bats hot.
Cyr allowed six runs in 5.2 innings, before being relieved by senior lefty pitcher Nathan Berry.
It was Wolf who was the dominant performer in this one. In 7.1 innings, he allowed no runs off four hits and struck out eight on the Jayhawks.
West Virginia scored nine more runs between the 5th and 8th innings, pulling away 11-0. They were led by multi-hit games from first baseman Hudson Byorick, catcher Paul McIntosh and right fielder Austin Davis.
The Jayhawks amounted to six hits over the game, including base knocks from freshman center fielder Tavian Josenberger and first baseman/DH Nolan Metcalf.
Kansas and West Virginia were set to play the second and third game on Saturday and Sunday, however due to inclement weather expected in Morgantown on Sunday, that game was moved to a double header on Saturday.
The loss snapped a 7-game win streak for Kansas. They fall to 13-7 on the year and 0-1 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers moved to 9-8 and 1-0 in conference.