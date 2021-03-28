Kansas baseball opened up its conference play this week, as the Jayhawks played an away series against the West Virginia Mountaineers. After a tough loss on Friday, Kansas looked to grab its first conference win during its doubleheader on Saturday.
The Jayhawks were able to defeat West Virginia in the first game 9-2, the lineup clicking in their afternoon game.
Redshirt junior RHP Cole Larsen got the start for Kansas in the first game. He earned his fourth win after battling the Mountaineers for eight innings. Larsen brought his ERA down to the best in the Big 12 at 0.86 after only allowing one run and striking out six batters.
Kansas was able to find magic to its hitting as well. Redshirt sophomore outfielder Casey Burnham and redshirt sophomore utility player Dylan Ditzenberger were struck by a pitch which opened up the sixth inning. Both Burnham and Ditzenberger were able to score for the Jayhawks with redshirt junior first basemen Nolan Metcalf's single to left field.
Following the at bat, redshirt junior outfielder Tom Lichty hit a two-run single up the middle to give the Jayhawks a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning. Another run was added in the seventh inning as Metcalf found himself another RBI.
Freshman infielder Tavian Josenberger did his part, smacking his first career triple in collegiate baseball, giving the Jayhawks a commanding 9-2 lead in the eighth inning.
Kansas baseball coach Ritch Price then sent in closer redshirt junior Daniel Hegarty, who closed out the game for Kansas as he secured them their victory without giving up a run.
The second game of the double header was a different story for the Jayhawks. Pitching struggled early, as the Kansas pitching staff walked its first 11 batters.
This was the last game of the road series versus West Virginia, and Kansas looked like a completely different team than the game before. The Jayhawks managed only four hits, tallying only two runs against the Mountaineers pitching, which came from a single from redshirt sophomore outfielder Jack Wagner.
West Virginia’s hitting got hot fast and Kansas was not able to stay close in this one, losing 15-2.
Kansas will return to the diamond Tuesday at 3 p.m., at home versus rival Missouri.