Kansas baseball completed the first two of three games against North Dakota State this past Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Jayhawks were in an extra inning thriller, but ultimately fell 5-3. Kansas (23-20, 4-11 Big 12) was able to tie the game in the ninth inning, but ended up losing after NDSU (27-12, 14-9 Summit League) was able to knock in two runs in the 10th inning.
Redshirt junior RHP Cole Larson was on the mound for the Jayhawks Friday and was able to pitch for the first five innings. He was replaced by redshirt senior LHP Nathan Berry. Larson did a pretty good job, allowing 6 hits and 3 runs through 5.2 innings pitched.
The Jayhawks didn’t get the bats going till the bottom of the fourth inning, when redshirt junior Nolan Metcalf led off by getting hit by a pitch.. Redshirt freshman catcher Anthony Tulimero then came up to the plate and ripped a single which led to a double due to an error. Metcalf was able to score due to the error. Redshirt Sophomore, OF, Jack Wagner followed with a double which scored Tulimero bringing the Jayhawks within one run.
Unfortunately this wasn’t enough to get the job done, as Kansas dropped game one of a three game series to NDST, 5-3.
Game two was a different story. Kansas took game two with ease versus North Dakota State, 10-2 on Saturday.
The Jayhawks were able to get the bats going, provided by an excellent pitching performance from redshirt sophomore, LHP, Eli Davis who helped lead the victory in the second game of the series.
The lefty pitcher threw seven strong innings, only giving up two runs on six hits, throwing eight strikeouts on 99 pitches thrown.
Kansas was able to get the bats going early as the freshman hot hitter Tavian Josenberger, centerfielder, led off with a single followed by two more singles coming off of freshman shortstop, Maui Ahuna and redshirt junior third baseman, Skyler Messinger which drove in Josenberger marking their first run. Kansas added three more runs after a groundout RBI, followed by a fielder’s choice and an error.
Kansas continued scoring in the first inning after James Cosentino smacked a two-run homer to left-center, putting the Jayhawks up five early on, 6-1.
Redshirt Senior second baseman, James Cosentino added another run off of a homer in the third inning, giving Kansas a 7-1 lead.
Due to a couple more NDST errors, the Jayhawks were able to find a few more runs before redshirt sophomore first baseman Dylan Ditzenberger drove in a run then scored himself off once again, another NDST error. Now pushing the Kansas lead to 10-2.
Kansas made a pitching change in the eighth inning as Davis threw an amazing game. The Jayhawks sent out redshirt junior LHP Daniel Hegarty who led up zero runs off of only one hit. Kansas then closed with Stone Hewlett who also held the Bison scoreless.
Kansas took game two of the series 10-2, now entering game three with the series being tied 1-1. Kansas and North Dakota State finishes their three game series Sunday, at Hoglund Ballpark.