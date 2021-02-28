Kanas Baseball is currently sitting at 1-1 in its weekend series against Florida Gulf Coast University with a doubleheader geared up this afternoon starting at noon to decide the 4-game series.
In the first game of the series, Kansas came out on top 5-3, but lost in late fashion 6-5 to the Eagles the next night to bring the series even.
In the first game on Friday, redshirt junior RHP Ryan Cyr continued his hot start on the season dishing 7.0 innings of dominant pitching. He allowed seven hits and only let in two runs to lead the Jayhawks to a 5-3 victory.
Redshirt sophomore Dylan Ditzenberger was the player of the game Friday night, hitting 3-for-4 on the night and proving to be a key player to the offense. Two of the runs scored during the game were provided by errors on FGCU’s pitchers in the 7th inning, which proved to be clutch for the Jayhawks to get the win.
Overall, it was a great win by Kansas to start the series, but they did not carry that momentum into the next game.
In Saturday night's game, FGCU was up 4-0 going into the 3rd inning. FGCU provided some very solid hitting off of Kansas’ redshirt junior Everhett Hazelwood. The starter pitched 2.1 innings while letting in 4 runs off of only two hits.
The Eagles were very clutch in the moments where they brought in runs, Hazelwood to get pulled out in the 3rd inning.
Kansas did answer in the 5th and the 6th innings with runs provided by freshman infielder Maui Ahuna earning a walk. Other runs came from the bases being loaded and fellow freshman infielder Tavian Josenberger singling to right bringing in two runs and tie the game at 4-4.
Ditzenberger continued his hot play with a fly-out to bring home redshirt junior Tom Lichty home in the top of the 7th to take the lead for KU at 5-4. The Eagles were quick to answer right back with a run of their own, earning a walk with bases loaded provided by senior Ritchie Garcia.
Florida Gulf Coast never looked back, earning another run in the 8th off of an error by third baseman Skyler Messinger, stretching the game to a run lead at 6-5 Eagles. This ended up being the final score with FGCU’s freshman Najer Victor earning the save with 2 strikeouts in the 9th to seal the game.
The Jayhawks will be finishing up the series in a doubleheader fashion Sunday.