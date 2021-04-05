Kansas baseball was swept in its three-game weekend series against No. 4 Texas at Hoglund Park.
Kansas played its best in the first game of the series with redshirt senior pitcher, Ryan Cyr on the mound. Cyr faced off against one of the most scouted players in the Big 12, Longhorns redshirt sophomore Ty Madden.
The two dueled and answered back at each other inning after inning. Both pitchers threw over 100 pitches and faced off until the eighth when Cyr was taken out after allowing two runs in.
The offensive outburst by Texas was fueled by some bickering between Cyr and a Longhorn who decided to step on the pitching mound. Both teams got fired up, especially Cyr who shut down the side after that event occurred.
Kansas bats did not answer in the bottom of the seventh and Texas struck in the top of the eighth tacking on two runs and making the game 4-1. Texas got another run on the board in the top of the ninth before Kansas attempted to make a rally happen late but proved to be too little too late. Although getting a run in, the final score of the first game ended up being 5-2.
For the second game Kansas looked to bounce back and make some noise with its best starter on the mound, redshirt junior Cole Larsen. The right-hander has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week two times this season and is pitching as good as anyone in the Big 12.
Larsen didn't phase Texas when they tallied up two quick runs in the first and second inning. Texas went on to score five runs in the game to Kansas's zero. The final score was 7-0 and Kansas had been shut out in the second game of the series.
A bright spot on that game was Kansas’s redshirt junior designated hitter Tom Lichty who went 3-4 on the night. Although he had a great game, it was not enough to beat out Texas’s seven runs.
In the third game of the series on Saturday the afternoon sun brought out a sold-out crowd to Hoglund Park. The game ended 11-2 and was the icing on the cake for Texas’s sweep.
Redshirt sophomore pitcher Eli Davis got the starting nod for Kansas and never got comfortable on the mound allowing 10 hits and six earned runs in 4.0 innings of action. Texas had a field day with Kansas’s pitchers blasting three homers including a no doubt bomb in the ninth to seal the game.
While the box scores don't show this, Kansas showed a lot of promise all weekend, provided Texas being the fourth best team in the country.
Texas was the biggest test that Kansas has been prompted with thus far in its season and certainly will see more great programs in the rest of conference play.
One of those teams is Oklahoma, who is actually going to be Kansas’s next Big 12 series this upcoming weekend. The Jayhawks will travel to Norman for a three-game series against the Sooners starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Before Oklahoma the Jayhawks will have a two-game midweek series against Texas Southern at Hoglund Park starting on Tuesday at 6 p.m.