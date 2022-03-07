Kansas baseball traveled to Minneapolis on Friday to begin the Cambria College Classic. Over the course of the weekend, the Jayhawks dropped the first two of three games and struggled at the plate.
The team only tallied three runs combined on Friday and Saturday, outscored 19-3 over the two days. The offense found its groove on Sunday afternoon to give Kansas its only tournament win against Illinois.
The weekend opened up with a matchup against Michigan State. Redshirt senior pitcher Cole Larsen took the mound for the Jayhawks on Friday, and despite a quick first inning for the righty, the Spartans figured things out quickly.
A two-run blast from junior outfielder Zaid Walker in the bottom of the second put Michigan State on the board first, and everything to follow went in its favor. The Spartans tallied four more runs over the third and fourth innings, but a five-run fifth is what set them apart.
Between Michigan State’s strong offense and sophomore pitcher Nick Powers tossing six scoreless innings, the Jayhawks couldn’t keep up with the Spartans, falling 11-2.
Kansas continued to struggle at the plate in game two against Minnesota, only putting up one run. Senior pitcher J.P. Massey shut down the Jayhawks, producing a career-high 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts. Kansas’ lone run came from an RBI single from redshirt sophomore outfielder Jake Baker.
A four-run third inning set the tone for the Gophers for the rest of the day, creating the foundation for a comfortable lead for the duration of the game. Kansas ultimately fell to Minnesota, 8-1.
The final game of the weekend was a rematch against Illinois. Kansas previously opened up the season against the Fighting Illini, taking the series 2-1 in their first meeting. The rematch was the most competitive of the weekend, and the Jayhawks’ bats woke up for the finale.
Though Illinois made its mark first, Kansas responded with a grand slam from sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna to give the Jayhawks the lead in the third.
The Fighting Illini quickly retaliated the following inning. A leadoff walk eventually turned into a run due to a throwing error from sophomore pitcher Kolby Dougan, who struggled with the strike zone during his outing.
Dougan loaded the bases following the error with back-to-back walks and Illinois took advantage of this with a bases-clearing triple from sophomore infielder Justin Janas.
A two-run RBI single from redshirt senior designated hitter Nolan Metcalf shifted the momentum back onto the Jayhawks in the bottom half of the inning, and the game stayed back-and-forth up until the bottom of the eighth.
The game was all tied up at seven going into the eighth inning, but redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw came in clutch with a three-run blast to give Kansas its final lead. Redshirt senior pitcher Jonah Ulane held the Illini to close out the game with back-to-back strikeouts, earning the save and securing the 10-7 win for the Jayhawks.
Kansas moves to 4-6 on the season after Sunday’s win. The Jayhawks hope for the success to carry over into their upcoming two-game series against Charleston Southern with the first game starting on March 8 at 4 p.m.