Kansas squared off against TCU on Friday night, the No. 8 team in the country, falling 15-1 and struggling to compete with the electric offense of the Horned Frogs. Zach Humphreys and Phillips Sikes led the way for TCU, combining for seven hits and seven RBIs.
The Horned Frogs, who respectively lead the Big 12 as a team in RBI and total bases, had no problems scoring runs in this one. The Jayhawks could never find an answer and faced a strong pitching performance from the TCU starter, Austin Crob.
It was redshirt senior Ryan Cyr who got the start for the Jayhawks. He did a good job finding the strike zone early, but TCU was ready and got aggressive on him from the jump.
In the bottom of the first inning, TCU got it going with a leadoff triple from center fielder Elijah Nunez. Humphreys stepped up to drive in Nunez with a single, followed up by a double from designated hitter Hunter Wolfe. Cyr was fortunate to get out of the jam there, with TCU taking the 1-0 lead.
It was a short day on the mound for Cyr. In the second inning, Cyr got roughed up allowing five runs on five hits. The Horned Frogs started the run with a double and single back-to-back, then came a pair of doubles from Brayden Taylor and Zach Humphreys to bring the score to 5-0. Gene Wood topped it off with an RBI single to cap off the inning and make it a 6-0 game.
Cyr ended the day with just two innings, allowing six earned runs on eight hits. He has done a great job throwing strikes, however the Horned Frogs had his number today at the plate.
The Jayhawks tried to answer in the top of the third inning after three singles to load the bases. Redshirt junior designated hitter Tom Lichty scored the lone run for Kansas after reaching on a fielder’s choice, making it a 6-1 affair.
After the third inning, TCU was in complete control of the game. They exploded for a pair of four-run innings in the fourth and seventh inning, and their starter found his command to silence Kansas.
Crob pitched an efficient eight innings, allowing just one earned run and striking out seven batters.
While their pitching was strong, it was the electric TCU offense that torched Kansas in this one. They amounted to 15 runs on 18 hits. Humphreys went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and three RBIs. Sikes went 3-for-4 with three runs and four RBIs.
Kansas had two-hit games from freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna, redshirt junior Skyler Messinger and redshirt sophomore Jack Wagner.
The Jayhawks took on TCU again 4 p.m. on Saturday for the second game of the series at TCU.