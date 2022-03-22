Kansas baseball kept busy with a six-game road trip as the Jayhawks went 2-4 in that stretch. The Jayhawks stood at 6-6 while riding a three-game win streak before the First Pitch Invitational in South Carolina on March 11-13.
Kansas played all six games on the road, but this is nothing new for the Jayhawks, who are in the back half of a 16-game road trip. Kansas dropped its only home game this season on March 2 in its home opener against Missouri State 12-3.
Kansas’ offense struggled for most of the season, but the bats got hot going into this stretch. During their three-game win streak, the Jayhawks put together two double-digit scoring efforts.
That offensive firepower didn’t carry over to the first game where Kansas lost 6-3 against Western Carolina. The Jayhawks received a solid start from redshirt senior pitcher Cole Larsen for 6.2 innings in this game. Both teams kept the game tied at three until the Catamounts hit a lethal three-run home run in the eighth inning.
Larsen, who was one of the most successful Big 12 Conference pitchers during non-conference play last year, has struggled on the mound this season.
During Kansas’ road stretch, he changed that narrative and produced two solid starts where he threw over 100 pitches. Larsen hung seven strikeouts in both of his starts, tripling his previous season total of seven.
In the second game of the Invitational, Kansas sought revenge against Michigan State, winning the game 13-7. The Spartans handled the Jayhawks 11-2 in their matchup earlier this season on March 4.
Sophomore infielder Maui Ahuna led the charge in this game with a career-high five RBIs. In this game, he hit the biggest highlight of the day for Kansas with a three-run triple in the sixth inning which put the Jayhawks up five on the Spartans.
Ahuna has paved the way for Kansas offensively this season, leading the team in batting average, RBIs, slugging percentage, walks and on base percentage. The Kansas shortstop is also second in the Big 12 Conference for batting average at .463 and first in on base percentage at .561.
After the First Pitch Invitational, the Jayhawks headed to Springfield, Missouri, for their second matchup with Missouri State. The Bears dominated the Jayhawks 16-1, and Missouri State’s offense stayed rolling with four players hitting three RBIs.
For the last leg of the stretch, the Jayhawks played a three-game series with Indiana State and lost 1-2 in that series. Starting pitching in the first two games was a positive to point to, but ultimately, Kansas only came out on top in one of the three close battles in this series.
The Jayhawks fall to 8-10 on the season and travel to play Wichita State on Wednesday for a one-game showdown at 6 p.m.