Kansas baseball closed out the weekend against Creighton on Sunday, winning 7-4 to complete the 4-0 series sweep.
Sophomore left-handed pitcher Eli Davis got the start for the Jayhawks. On the opposing side, Creighton sophomore right-hander Garret Reisz started on the mound.
Kansas got on the board in the first inning of this one, with freshman center fielder Tavian Josenberger reaching second base after an error by the shortstop. He advanced to third on a wild pitch, and sophomore right fielder Casey Burnham scored him on an RBI groundout.
The bats were red hot this weekend, but the Jayhawks got some help on Sunday from the opposing pitching and defense. The 2nd inning opened up with three batters walked by Reisz to load up the bases for the Jayhawks. Freshman catcher/infielder Anthony Tulimero reached on an RBI fielder’s choice, then Burnham ripped one to centerfield for an RBI single. Sophomore utility player Dylan Ditzenberger extended the lead even further with a 2-RBI knock to the right side, making it 5-0 KU.
Kansas tacked on another in the 5th inning with an RBI single from junior third baseman Skyler Messinger, before Creighton was able to get on the board in the 6th with a double and RBI triple. Davis allowed just one run in 7.0 innings, striking out four and allowing just one walk.
Senior left-handed pitcher Nathan Berry came in to relieve Davis in the 8th inning. He retired the side that inning, and allowed three runs in the 9th after three hits and a hit by pitch. The rally attempt was not successful, as junior closer Jonah Ulane came in to record the final out and earn his fourth save of the season for the Jayhawks.
This weekend was the first Kansas baseball game played at Hoglund Ballpark in over a year, and the energy in the stands was very high. It was clear that the Jayhawks were feeding off of this energy throughout the entire four-game sweep against Creighton this weekend with winning play on both sides of the ball.
In the first game of the weekend the Jayhawks and Bluejays went into extra innings. The winning play of the game came from Messinger when he hit an opposite field solo home run in the 14th inning to give the Jayhawks the 7-6 victory. It was a battle all game, but Messinger’s home run was the extra push that the Jayhawks needed for the victory.
Also in the first game of the weekend, the bullpen had a shutdown performance to clean up an ugly start by redshirt senior Ryan Cyr. With 5 pitchers coming in 8.0 innings of relief, the bullpen did not give up a single run after Cyr’s 6 ER. This would prove to be a deciding factor in the game, as the Jayhawks won 7-6.
In the second game redshirt junior Cole Larsen had a career high 10 strikeout performance in the 11-3 Jayhawk win. Last start Larsen pitched a complete game shutout against Omaha that earned him Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award. He continued right where he left off and dished 8.0 innings of lights out pitching to lead the Jayhawks to victory.
For the third game Messinger and Metcalf had dominant performances behind the plate tallying six hits and RBIs together in the 11-3 Jayhawk win. It was an overall dominant performance that put the Jayhawks in position to sweep Creighton.
The final game of the series was a lot closer than the doubleheader with the Jayhawks narrowing out a win at 7-4. Messinger continued his hot streak behind the plate earning two hits and adding another RBI to his weekend total of seven. Redshirt sophomore, Eli Davis also had a solid 7.0 inning pitching performance with four strikeouts and one ER. It was exactly what the Jayhawks needed to finish up the sweep and push their overall record to 12-6.
Kansas will look to build off the sweep this weekend, as they travel to Easton, Pennsylvania to face Lafayette on March 23 at 2:30 p.m. which can be streamed on ESPN+.