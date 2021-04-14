Kansas baseball swept its two-game midweek series against Air Force with a 7-4 victory Wednesday.
The Jayhawk’s bats exploded out of the gate for seven runs and pitching did the rest to hold Air Force from completing a comeback. Kansas’ fielding was immaculate in both games and several highlight reel plays came out of both the infield and the outfield.
In the first game of the series, Kansas beat down on Air Force through several multiple-run rallies throughout the game. The offensive onslaught was ended after a two-run blast in the eighth inning from redshirt sophomore outfielder Jack Wagner, which put the Jayhawks up by 10. Both teams decided to impatient the 10-run rule and end the game early.
The highlight of the first game was the continued success of freshman centerfielder and leadoff man Tavian Josenberger. The team leader in season batting average and Kansas City, Missouri native hit his first career home run and went 3-3 in the first game of this series.
Kansas ended up winning the game 13-3 and got right back to business in the second game.
The Jayhawks started out hot behind the plate in the start of the second game, putting up seven runs in the first two innings.
Redshirt junior third baseman Skyler Messinger got things started in the first inning with an RBI double slipping through the right side to bring home Josenberger. An RBI train got rolling for the next two at-bats, with redshirt junior first baseman Conner VanCleave and redshirt junior outfielder Tom Lichty getting RBIs of their own. By the end of the first, Kansas was up 3-0, and the Jayhawks poured on more in the second.
Redshirt senior second baseman James Cosentino started the four-run rally in the bottom of the second by sending a solo blast to right field in the first at-bat of the inning to put the Jayhawks up by four. Messinger continued his solid day at the plate by roping another RBI double down the right-field line, scoring Josenberger, who reached on error.
The final runs of the day for the Jayhawks came from Lichty doubling down the left field line to bring in two. This offensive rally was brought to an end with redshirt senior right fielder Brett Vosik popping up and ending the inning. Kansas was up 7-0 going into the third.
Redshirt junior right-handed pitcher Everhett Hazelwood started in the second game and got the job done, only giving up one run. He was replaced after the third for redshirt junior left-handed pitcher Steve Washilewski, who got the win to push his record to 3-0.
Washilewski pitched for three innings, and the only runs he gave up were off of a two-run home run to center field in the fifth inning. After that homer, the game was 7-3, and he answered back the next inning by sitting down Air Force sophomore outfielder Blake Covin to end the inning.
Air Force tacked on its fourth and final run from a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth during an attempt to rally back from four down. Kansas redshirt junior closer Jonah Ulane closed it out 7-4.
This was the 20th win of the season for the Jayhawks and pushed their record to 20-13, although their record against Big 12 competition is 2-7. Midweek series have been one of the team's specialties, and with the freshmen on the roster playing better than expected, there's hope for more in the future.
Kansas will look to get some Big 12 wins this weekend against Baylor with a three-game series against the Bears starting on Friday at 6:00 p.m.