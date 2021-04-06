Kansas baseball faced off against Texas Southern in a doubleheader at Hoglund Ballpark on Tuesday, dominating both games with scores of 8-1 and 8-0. The Jayhawks shined with stellar pitching performances and hot bats at the plate.
The two-game series was scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, however looming thunderstorms across the area moved it to a doubleheader.
Game One
Junior right-handed pitcher Everhett Hazelwood got the start for the Jayhawks in game one, facing up against sophomore right hander Alex Olguin of the Tigers.
Kansas came out swinging in the first inning, with singles from freshman center fielder Tavian Josenberger, freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna and junior third baseman Skyler Messinger. The Tigers were able to get out of the jam, due to a baserunning error and a groundout to end the inning.
The Jayhawks had plenty of baserunners in this one, leaving a sum of 13 runners on base throughout the course of the game.
Hazelwood and Olguin pitched a scoreless first couple innings, with Kansas getting on the board first in the third inning. Ahuna led off with a single to left field, followed by a double down the line from Messinger. Redshirt junior first baseman Nolan Metcalf was fortunate to reach on an error, bringing in both runners.
They weren’t done yet, with back-to-back singles from redshirt senior outfielder Brett Vosik and redshirt freshman catcher Anthony Tulimero. With the bases loaded, Olguin walked in another run to make it 3-0 Jayhawks.
Olguin could not quite keep his control on the mound, as the Kansas batters were aggressive and took advantage of mistakes. Olguin was relieved by junior left-handed pitcher Tyler Hansen.
Hansen struggled to find control in his outing as well. The Jayhawks picked it up again in the fifth inning after Vosik was hit by a pitch, one of three batters to get hit by a pitch this inning. Tulimero picked up his second hit of the day, and Hansen hit redshirt senior infielder James Cosentino to load the bases. After a sac fly and a throwing error to score two, Ahuna stayed hot with an RBI double to left field. Kansas added two more after Metcalf reached on an error, bringing it to 8-0.
Hazelwood had an outstanding day on the mound, pitching 6.0 innings and allowing no runs, three hits and striking out four.
The Jayhawks’ offense was led by Maui Ahuna, who went 3-for-5 from the plate with two runs and an RBI. Josenberger and Tulimeri also had multi-hit games.
Hazelwood is now 2-1 on the season after earning the win.
Game Two
In the second game of action the Jayhawks came out strong and never looked back winning in shutout fashion 8-0. Runs came in bunches in this one as well with Kansas coming out hot and scoring all eight of its runs in the first two innings.
Redshirt junior Steve Washilewski got the starting nod in this one and picked up his second win of the year to push his record to 2-0. The right hander put in 5.0 innings of work and only allowed one hit. It was a very dominant performance that set the tone for the bullpen in the rest of the game.
On the offensive side redshirt senior right fielder Brett Vosik had himself a game going for 4-3 and four RBIs. Vosik got the first runs on the board through a bases clearing triple in the first inning. Then in the next at bat redshirt freshman designated hitter, Anthony Tulimero hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Vosik to make the game 4-0.
Then in the bottom of the second the bats got hot starting with freshman shortstop, Maui Ahuna hitting an RBI double to push the lead to five. Redshirt junior
Skyler Messinger got in the scoring column in the next at bat with an RBI single of his own.
After that redshirt junior first baseman, Nolan Metcalf earned a walk which prompted Texas Southern to pull its starter after 1.0 inning. This did not matter to Brett Vosik who continued his night with an RBI fielder's choice single to extend the lead. Kansas’s offensive onslaught did not stop there with Tulimero earning another RBI with a single to right field making it 8-0 Jayhawks.
Kansas’s bullpen was also very solid today only allowing three hits through 4.0 innings of work. Four separate pitchers made appearances in the game and all pitched an inning each.
Kansas baseball will see its next action against Oklahoma starting Friday on the road at 6:30 p.m.