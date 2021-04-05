Kansas Baseball has decided to turn its two-game series against Texas Southern into a doubleheader tomorrow, due to looming thunderstorms on Wednesday.
The series was previously set for Tuesday and Wednesday, but because of the inclement weather, the games were rescheduled.
The doubleheader will start at 3:00 p.m. tomorrow and the second game will start approximately 40 minutes after the first game.
The two-game midweek series against Texas Southern comes after Kansas was swept by Texas this past weekend. The Jayhawks showed promise for the future, but No. 5 Texas proved too much to handle for Kansas’s lack of offense.
Hopefully they can get the bats going, especially with starting freshman shortstop Maui Ahuna back in the lineup. The team leader in batting average was out with an unlisted day-to-day injury that kept him sidelined for about a week. The previous Big 12 Newcomer of the Week should provide a much-needed boost to get Kansas back on track and put some wins on the board.
In Kansas’ last matchup against Texas Southern, the Jayhawks were victorious with a score of 1-0 and their all-time matchup record is 10-1 in favor of Kansas.
Following the games against Texas Southern, Kansas baseball’s next action will be facing off against Oklahoma in a three-game series starting Friday. The first game of the series is set to start at 6:30 p.m.