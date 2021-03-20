Kansas baseball hosted its home opener Friday, defeating Creighton in extra-innings 7-6. The Jayhawks won off of a walk-off solo home run from redshirt junior third baseman Skyler Messinger in the 14th inning.
Redshirt freshman RHP Ryan Cyr has been a go-to starter for Kansas this year but did not have a great start Friday, pitching 6.0 innings and allowing 6 ER. Despite his lackluster performance, the bullpen cleaned up and did not allow any other runs the entire game. Five pitchers came in relief for Kansas and pitched 8.0 innings of shutout baseball.
In the bottom of the first inning Kansas’s redshirt junior catcher/first baseman Nolan Metcalf hit an RBI single to center field bringing home redshirt sophomore UT Dylan Ditzenberger from second. This hit brought the score to 2-1 and Kansas had some momentum after giving up a two-run home run in the first.
The Jayhawks took the lead in the bottom of the second off of a two-out, two RBI double from Ditzenberger. This gave the Jayhawks a one-run lead with the game at 3-2, but that lead didn't last into the next frame.
The top of the third inning was the worst frame the Jayhawks played all game allowing 3 runs in to let Creighton take a two-run lead. The offensive run by Creighton was started when redshirt senior second baseman James Cosentino could not catch a pop-out that allowed Creighton to get two men on base. '
Creighton's redshirt freshman outfielder Alan Roden earned his third RBI of the game on a single to right field bringing in redshirt sophomore infielder Cole Albers. In the next at bat senior infielder Dax Roper hit a 2 RBI double down the left field line to clear the bases and put Creighton up 5-3 against the Jayhawks.
In the fourth inning, the Jayhawks got some momentum back after Messinger executed a diving web gem at third and threw out a runner at home. Cyr then struck out Bluejay's junior infielder Josh Dudden to end the inning as a scoreless frame.
Cyr continued struggling in the fifth inning when he allowed his sixth run of the afternoon on a single up the middle from Creighton’s redshirt senior infielder Ryan Mantle. Although he did struggle the majority of the night, he tightened up his strike zone and dished a scoreless inning in the sixth before being taken out before the seventh.
The game was scoreless through the eighth off of some impressive bullpen pitching from Kansas. There were three tactical pitching changes in the seventh inning featuring left-hander Stone Hewlett, right-hander Ryan Vanderhei and left-hander Nathan Barry. It was a bold decision from Kansas baseball coach Ritch Price that proved dividend with the inning being ended on a double play at the hand of Barry to close the inning.
Kansas was still two runs down going into the bottom of the ninth until redshirt senior, Brett Vosik hit a clutch two-out double to bring home Ditzenberger to knot the game up at 6-6.
Hoglund Park was going wild at this point with the comeback in reach, but Messinger flied out to right field to send the game to extra innings.
Kansas’s left-hander redshirt junior Daniel Hegarty was the pitcher who earned the win for the game. He dished 3.0 innings of dominant pitching through the end of the game and helped the Jayhawks seal the deal.
It wasn’t until the 14th inning when Messinger hit a walk-off solo home run as the first batter of the inning. It was an opposite field home run that just got past the glove of Creighton’s left fielder.
It was a battle all afternoon and the Jayhawks came out on top in the end, in walk-off fashion.
This is the first of a four-game series against Creighton and today the two teams will be playing a doubleheader starting at noon.
The game on Sunday to conclude the series will have its first pitch at 1:00 p.m. All three of these games can be streamed on ESPN+.