Kansas Baseball was dominated in their second game against Oklahoma State 19-0 on Saturday. The Jayhawks were beat in every facet of the game and could not break OSU’s freshman right hander, Justin Campbell who went on to pitch a no hitter in the process.
OSU played a perfect game, and the box score says it all. They had 18 hits on the afternoon with four home runs and blew up every pitcher Kansas put in front of them.
Redshirt sophomore left hander, Eli Davis got the start for KU and did not have a good outing. He was pulled early in the first after giving up six earned runs off of three hits from OSU. He only pitched for 0.1 innings and was replaced by redshirt senior right hander, Ryan Cyr.
Davis lately has been pitching the best he has in his career after his win against TCU two weekends ago. He was blown up today and couldn’t even make it out of the first inning because of his extra base hits he was giving up.
OSU came out firing and ended up bringing in nine runs in the first inning alone. They then followed up with three more runs in the second and let Justin Cambell do the rest.
Cambell is a very intriguing young player because not only does he pitch, but he plays first base as well. He can do a lot of things on the field and this no hitter is just adding to his young resume.
His stat line on Saturday was the full nine innings of pitching with 11 strikeouts, one walk, and no hits.
That one walk was the sole batter that got on base for Kansas, and it was the team’s walk leader, redshirt senior left fielder, Brett Vosik.
It’s one of those games where you just tip your cap to the opposing side because it seemed like there wasn’t anything that Kansas could do to stop them.
It was a thorough beatdown and pushed the series to 0-2 in favor of OSU.
Kansas will be back in action on Mother’s Day for the series finale against OSU where they will be trying to avoid the sweep. First pitch will be at 1:00 p.m. at Hoglund Ballpark and the game can also be streamed on ESPN+.