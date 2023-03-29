Following a disappointing freshman season, Kansas men’s basketball guard MJ Rice entered his name into the transfer portal Wednesday morning. Rice saw limited playing time due to various injuries and now looks to open his options for where he wants to play next year.
Rice came to Kansas as a McDonald’s All-American and the No. 33 ranked prospect on ESPN’s class of 2022 rankings.
Missing multiple preseason practices due to injury, Rice never became fully acclimated with the system. He scored in double figures just twice with a 10-point performance in his debut against North Dakota State and a 19-point performance against Texas Southern.
Those flashes were found throughout the season but were not consistent, as he averaged just 2.2 points per game.
Rice is the fifth Jayhawk to enter the portal after the end of the 2023 season, joining junior guard Joseph Yesufu, redshirt senior forward Cam Martin, sophomore forward Zach Clemence and sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford.
The Jayhawks didn’t lose anyone to the portal after last year’s national championship, only to the NBA draft and overseas. Although losing a large number of players isn’t new to college basketball, it is new to Kansas.
As the program approaches the offseason, Kansas will look extensively to recruit players in the portal to try to replace the talent it is losing.