Twelve runs on 14 hits accompanied by a quality start from graduate right-hander Collin Baumgartner caused Kansas baseball to bury the Baylor Bears in Friday’s Big 12 Conference home-opener at Hoglund Ballpark, 12-4.
Baumgartner took his seventh start of the season on Friday, and though 12 runs of run support during his start allowed for some error, Baumgartner continued solidifying his status as an ace of the Jayhawk pitching staff. Baumgartner entered the matchup with a team-leading 3.62 ERA across 32.1 innings pitched, and 6.2 innings of three-run ball earned him his third win of the season.
On the mound for the Bears was sophomore righthander Mason Marriott who saw a short-lived day against the Jayhawks. Marriott entered Hoglund Ballpark with an 8.23 ERA across 27.1 innings, and five earned runs in just three innings was enough to end the righty’s day.
A two-run first inning for Kansas set the tone early on, and the Jayhawks continued to take advantage of small mistakes from the Bears throughout the game. A leadoff walk in the first opened the door for an RBI double by senior first baseman Cole Elvis and freshman second baseman Kodey Shojinaga, two names that made regular appearances on fans’ scorecards on Friday.
Elvis finished the game going 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a double, while Shojinaga recorded a career-high of four hits in a single game. The Honolulu native also went 4-for-5 against the Bears, recording two RBIs in the process.
Shojinaga entered Friday with a .312 batting average across 48 at-bats, but Shojinaga has found significant success at the plate this season with runners in scoring position, posting a .364 average with RISP.
The Jayhawks tacked on three more runs between the second and third innings, but an explosive fourth inning blew the game wide open for Kansas. With Marriott’s day over after just three, junior righty Brett Garcia entered in relief but went on to allow six earned runs after facing just six batters, failing to record an out in the process.
Garcia surrendered a walk to sophomore third baseman Michael Brooks to lead off the bottom of the fourth, and back-to-back singles from freshman center fielder Jackson Kline and sophomore left fielder Chase Jans loaded the bases with no outs for the Jayhawks for Elvis to come to the plate. Recording his third hit of the day, Elvis singled to right field and advanced to second on a throwing error by Garcia, with the appearance driving home Brooks and Kline to start the scoring of the inning.
Junior designated hitter Janson Reeder came to the plate following the Elvis single, and in the process of finding his second hit of the day, he sent one to center for a three-run blast that put the Jayhawks up 10-1.
Shojinaga followed up a double with his third hit of the day, quickly ending Garcia’s day. Junior righty Hambleton Oliver entered in relief and managed to record an out before junior shortstop Collier Cranford followed in Reeder’s footsteps with a two-run blast to bring home Shojinaga.
The scoring stopped there, but the Jayhawks jumped out to a 12-1 lead after just four innings, and though the Bears showed some resistance to record two more runs in the contest, the coffin had essentially been nailed.
The win moves Kansas to 10-14 on the season, picking up its second consecutive win. The Jayhawks will look to go streaking and pick up the series win on Saturday for game two against the Bears. First pitch is set for noon at Hoglund Ballpark, with junior righty Sam Ireland (2-3, 4.18 ERA) set to take the mound for Kansas.