Kansas baseball avoided the sweep in its two-game series against Omaha on Wednesday, with the Jayhawks making a huge impact at the plate in their 11-3 win.
Wednesday’s victory was the 2,000th win in the program’s history, dating back to 1880.
With sophomore pitcher Sam Brady taking the mound for Kansas, the cards appeared to be in Omaha’s favor in the first after a three-run blast from junior catcher Eduardo Rosario.
Despite the early deficit, Brady settled in for two scoreless innings to follow, and the Jayhawk bullpen kept up the momentum by holding the Mavericks to just the three runs scored in the first.
Kansas quickly loaded the bases in the top of the third, and back-to-back RBI singles from redshirt senior outfielder Caleb Upshaw and redshirt senior designated hitter Nolan Metcalf kickstarted the Jayhawks’ nine-run inning to grab a 9-3 lead. Both players went 2-for-4 on the day, with Metcalf now leading the team with 44 RBIs this season.
Kansas sent 15 batters to the plate in the third, ending the scoring run with redshirt junior Dylan Ditzenberger’s two-run double.
Kansas garnered two more runs in the top of the fourth. Two RBI singles from redshirt freshman Jack Hammond and redshirt freshman catcher Jake English pushed the Jayhawks’ lead to 11-3, which was all they needed for the win against the Mavericks.
Sophomore pitcher Stone Hewlett earned the win from the mound for the Jayhawks, pitching two shutout innings with two strikeouts.
Next up, Kansas travels to Manhattan, Kansas for a Sunflower Showdown series matchup against Kansas State. Game one is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, May 6 at Tointon Family Stadium.