Kansas men’s basketball is moving on to the final round of the Big 12 Tournament after a 75-62 win against TCU on Friday.
Senior forward and recently named Big 12 Player of the Year Ochai Agbaji led all scorers with 22 points on 9-for-17 shooting, including two three-pointers. Super-senior forward Mitch Lightfoot scored a career-high 15 points off the bench and collected five rebounds.
The game was tightly contested during the first five minutes, as the largest lead for either team was four. After TCU took a 9-7 lead, Kansas went on an 11-0 run, sparked by a three-pointer from junior guard Christian Braun. Back-to-back Horned Frogs turnovers led to them calling a 30-second timeout.
A free throw from freshman center Eddie Lampkin, Jr. cut Kansas’ lead to five with 10 minutes left to go in the first half. However, a 10-2 Kansas run capped off by back-to-back Agbaji jumpers would lead to another TCU timeout.
Kansas held TCU off for the rest of the first half and headed into halftime up 44-30. The Jayhawks shot 63% from the field, including 4-of-7 from the three-point line.
Despite shooting 46% from the field and 40% from the three-point line, TCU couldn’t keep up with Kansas’ offense in the first half. The Jayhawks forced nine turnovers while the Horned Frogs only forced two.
The pace picked up at the beginning of the second half as TCU made five straight baskets to cut Kansas’ lead to eight. An 11-1 run by the Jayhawks pushed the lead back up to 16 with 13:16 left to go in the game.
Kansas continued to keep its distance, and an in-bounds alley-oop from redshirt sophomore guard Dajuan Harris, Jr. led to a one-handed dunk by Agbaji with 7:42 left to go. Another score by Agbaji with four minutes left pushed the lead to 22 and put the finishing touches on the game to send Kansas to the Big 12 Championship Game.
Kansas will play either Texas Tech or Oklahoma in the final round of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m.