Kansas men’s basketball defeated Texas in a 70-63 overtime thriller on Saturday, and with the win the Jayhawks clinched at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title.
Senior forward David McCormack led the way for the Jayhawks with 22 points and 10 rebounds while going 10-10 from the free throw line. Redshirt sophomore forward Jalen Wilson played well with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Senior guard Ochai Agbaji had an uncharacteristically poor game as he only scored eight points and only went 1-for-11 from the field.
As expected, Bill Self went with an all-senior starting lineup and it stayed that way all the way up to the first media timeout. With all seniors though, the energy between them ratcheted way up and held a 9-8 lead five minutes into the first half.
Things didn’t go well out of the first timeout, however, as the Longhorns went on a 7-0 to take a 15-9 lead. And although Kansas responded with a three, Texas immediately went down and scored an and-one, but the free throw missed.
Kansas couldn’t seem to get much of an offensive flow going through the first 12 minutes and shot a low 30% from the field, while the Longhorns had better luck as they were shooting 47% and held a 21-18 lead.
Although the Jayhawks still had trouble shooting, they worked their way back over the next few minutes and took a 24-23 lead with 5:26 left, led by Wilson, who already had 13 points.
The two continued to go back and fourth for the majority of the rest of the first half with Kansas getting out to as much as a four point lead, but Texas scored a late two-point jumper to narrow the Jayhawk lead to 35-33 at half.
Despite a poor 31% shooting performance in the first half, the Jayhawks fought throughout the opening 20 minutes to take the lead into halftime. Kansas led in large part due to Wilson and his 13-point first half performance.
Both teams came out of the locker room trying to find the advantage, and the Longhorns found more success than the Jayhawks early on and took a 41-40 lead into the first media timeout.
The back-and-forth narrative continued over the ensuing minutes and the two continued to trade leads and had already done do seven times by the 11:37 mark where the Jayhawks held a narrow 46-45 lead.
The scoring slowed from there as only a combined five points fell between the 11:37 mark and 7:48, but Kansas still held a narrow advantage at 49-47.
Kansas appeared to take control over the next few minutes and racked up a 55-49 lead, but the Longhorns responded with two straight threes to even up the score with 3:54 left. The three-ball seemed to be the primary aspect keeping Texas in the game and despite averaging only six per game, the Longhorns had already hit eight.
The scoring slowed to a snail’s pace following the tie as only a mere three points fell up until 57.8 seconds were left in the game, but the advantage still fell in the Jayhawks’ court, and they led 57-56.
After a missed Texas shot, Kansas called a timeout with 15.8 seconds left to find the right shot. After receiving a large amount of pressure from the Texas defense despite his poor performance, Agbaji called a timeout with 2.2 seconds left.
After an inbound to Agbaji and once against gobs of pressure from the Longhorns, the ball got poked away and fell to super-senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands, who appeared to hit the game-winning three, however, further review showed that the shot came just after the buzzer and so the game headed to overtime.
Overtime followed the same pattern of regulation with both teams trading leads, but with 1:18 to go, the Jayhawks held a 63-61 lead with possession.
After each team made free throws, Kansas struggled with an inbound pass, but the pressure turned into a fast break, capped by a McCormack dunk. Kansas forced a bad shot and grabbed a rebound, which led to a foul. Texas couldn’t pull the late comeback and Kansas closed out at least a share of the Big 12 title with the 70-63 win.
Kansas will hold the top seed in the Big 12 Tournament and will face the winner of the No. 8 vs No. 9 game, who the Jayhawks will play at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 10.