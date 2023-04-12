Kansas baseball (16-15, 5-4 Big 12) defeated Texas Southern (21-12, 7-5 SWAC) in the second iteration of the Buck O’Neil Classic 8-5 on Tuesday. The Jayhawks honored O’Neil with Kansas City Monarch-inspired jerseys, while the Tigers rocked Homestead Grays replica jerseys.
Freshman right-hander Karter Muck took the mound and turned in his best start of the season. While he only lasted three innings, Muck gave up only two runs which were unearned, and struck out four batters.
Kansas, who ranks seventh in the Big 12 Conference in home runs, clubbed three home runs in the victory.
Muck had to navigate trouble early as a single from junior first baseman Alexander Olivo put runners on the corners with only one out. After getting a strikeout, the defense helped Muck out, as junior outfielder Luke Leto made a diving catch that prevented at least one run from scoring.
After junior left-hander Cade Fontenot retired the Jayhawks in order in the first, Kansas came out swinging in a big second inning. Freshman infielder Kodey Shojinaga homered over the left-field fence to open the scoring. The homer seemed to rattle the Tigers, as redshirt sophomore catcher Jake English reached on an error, and Fontenot hit the next batter, sophomore outfielder Luke Leto.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Jackson Cobb grounded a ball to second, but the second baseman threw it away trying to get the out at second, scoring English to make it a 2-0 ballgame. The Jayhawks weren’t done there, as Leto scored on a sacrifice fly by redshirt sophomore infielder Michael Brooks to make it 3-0.
In the first three innings, Muck pitched well, but he gave up a hit to start the fourth. Olivo led the inning off with a double, and redshirt junior outfielder Roderick Coffee singled and put runners on the corners with no outs. That ended Muck’s outing as junior righty Kolby Dougan replaced him.
Dougan retired the first two batters he faced, but sophomore catcher Victor Molina roped a ball to the right-field wall that bounced off Leto’s glove scoring both runners. Dougan retired the next batter to keep the score at 3-2 in Kansas’ favor.
Kansas added insurance in the next frame, doing work with two outs. Leto got it started with a single and advanced to third on a wild pitch that resulted in a Cobb walk. Brooks cashed in with an opposite-field single to extend the Jayhawks' lead to 4-2.
Junior right-hander Carlos Marquez entered the game for Texas Southern and got off to a rough start. Marquez walked sophomore outfielder Chase Jans, who extended his on-base streak to 25 games, to start the inning. Elvis singled, and then junior designated hitter Janson Reeder singled off Marquez, scoring Jans and making it a 5-2 game.
Dougan, who did not give up a hit in 2.1 innings of work, was pulled after surrendering back-to-back walks in the sixth. Junior righty Thaniel Trumper entered, and he induced a line-drive double play right at Elvis to end the threat.
Cobb led off the bottom of the sixth with a solo shot to right, the first of his Kansas career after transferring from Crowder Community College. The power surge did not end there, as Jans sent a home run into the Tigers' bullpen to extend the Jayhawks’ lead to 7-2.
Junior lefty Stone Hewlett replaced Trumper with two on and two out and got Olivo to fly out to left, ending a prime scoring opportunity for Texas Southern.
Kansas tacked on an eighth run in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single from Chase Jans.
Redshirt junior right-hander Hunter Cranton gave up a three-run homer to Olivo with two outs to make it 8-5 but held on and recorded the final out.
Kansas will end the two-game series against Texas Southern on Wednesday at Hoglund Ballpark. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.