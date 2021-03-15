In the 2021 NCAA men’s Cross Country Championship on Monday, there were a total of 251 runners who took part in the 10K course in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Out of those 251, Kansas’ own Ben Butler finished in 136th place with a time of 32:03.1.
The 5-foot-10 senior from Highlands Ranch, Colorado ran hard and consistently throughout the race trying to stay in the pack, in what was a wide course to run. The weather helped with slight winds and the 61℉ temperature cooperating with the runners.
Butler rose to as high as 116th in the race at the 5K mark with a time of 15:18.7, but mostly stayed between that and 136th place, which is where he finished.
The 136th place finish was the best time for a Jayhawk since Evan Landes who also finished 136th place in 2015 in Louisville, Kentucky. Butler was also the 51st qualifier in Kansas history for the NCAA Cross Country Championship.
Butler was one of 38 at-large runners who were selected to compete in the championship after having a strong senior season and leading the way for the Jayhawks.
This race typically takes place at the end of the fall season but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns. It was also the first time since 2018 that any Jayhawk male or female has competed in the NCAA Cross Country Championship.