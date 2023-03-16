All five starters for Kansas men's basketball recorded double-digit points en route to its 96-68 win over Howard, but the starting five weren’t the only ones making waves in the 28-point victory.
The Jayhawk bench has averaged just 10.7 points per game this season, but as Kansas went into the matchup as 21.5 point favorites against the 16-seed Bisons, bench minutes were just an expectation and the “next men up” exceeded it.
Producing the most bench points since the Dec. 1 Big 12/Big East Battle-matchup against Seton Hall, Kansas’ bench posted 23 points in the all-around offensive showing.
Leading the bench were two men who have been the most impactful players from there all season, junior guard Joseph Yesufu and freshman center Ernest Udeh. Yesufu averaged 22.3 minutes across the Big 12 Tournament in comparison to 12.8 on the season, while Udeh averaged 11 minutes across the tournament in comparison to 8.3 on the season. Together, the two saw the court for 14 and 10 minutes respectively while recording the most points on the bench with eight a piece.
“It’s crucial,” Udeh said. “Coach is always talking to us how you have the five on the floor at all times, they have their roles, and coming off the bench, the bench has to be locked in…Other teams play a lot of rotations and we were always finding ways to click and how we could get the same production from the starting five and the bench, and we began to do that over the past month or so.”
Sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford recorded the most bench minutes with 15. Although, he only recorded two points in the contest, sophomore forward KJ Adams sung praises of the energy that Pettiford, and the rest of the bench, bring to a Kansas squad looking to repeat.
“All the guys, especially Bobby or [Yesufu], all have a good energy that helps the team no matter what,” Adams said. “If it's practice or playing in the game, they always help us in energy points and just knowing the game, helping us when they're on the bench when they're out there so it's good to see them get a little bit more time than they usually do.”
Of Udeh’s eight points, he went 4-for-4 from the field, but his stat line won’t tell you the specifics of how he tallied his points. All four shot attempts resulted in what Udeh does best, by finishing it close to the rim for dunks that fit in with the energy that Adams was talking about.
Udeh wasn’t the only freshman with flashes of excellence on the court. Freshman guard Gradey Dick recorded his first career double-double with 19 points and 11 boards, and in his starting role, Dick acknowledges the one concept that keeps the starting roles and bench guys together: one goal.
“It was great. We got a whole team that wants one goal, and that makes the team great,” Dick said. “Throughout the season, those guys have been helping us, and I feel like we've been striving to be one the whole season and they're doing a good job of that.”
As the Jayhawks now advance to the round of 32, they’ll face an athletic Arkansas squad, and bench depth will continue to play as big of a role on Saturday as it did in the first round.