Going into Tuesday night’s matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats, Kansas basketball had been a five-man show.
The Jayhawks have not gotten much production from their bench unit all year. When there have been sparks, they have often come from sophomore guard Joseph Yesufu, who entered the contest averaging just over three points per game. The bench had been slumping throughout the Big 12 Conference season until Tuesday’s game.
“Our bench was terrific. That’s the best the bench has been all year,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said.
The Kansas bench exploded for its best night in conference play this year, as the unit went for 19 points. The bench was highlighted by sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. and sophomore forward Zach Clemence. Pettiford scored six points and collected four rebounds, while Clemence dropped five points and pulled down three rebounds.
Self mentioned that he liked what he saw from Pettiford in his backup point guard role.
“I think our bench has been better as a whole, but Bobby has done well. He was explosive today,” Self said.
While the Kansas bench was efficient offensively, they were also stellar on the defensive end, holding the Wildcats bench to just one made field goal and nine total points in the contest, in comparison to the last time K-State played KU, where the Wildcats’ bench scored 31 points, to the Jayhawks’ eight.
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang noted that the Wildcats' bench struggles on Tuesday night were a matter of situation, not talent.
“I got to put those guys in a better situation to be successful because we had a ton of bench points the last time we played these guys, and they have been super effective all year long. So, we obviously as a staff did not do a good enough job putting them in a situation to be successful,” Tang said.
Self said that without the performance of the bench, they would not have pulled away with the win.
“If our bench wasn’t good, we don’t win tonight,” Self said.
The unit was also helped by Joseph Yesufu as well as freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr., who added five and three points, respectively.
The Jayhawks look to keep their momentum going in their next game, as they will travel to Ames, Iowa, to take on the Cyclones of Iowa State. Tipoff is set for 11 a.m.