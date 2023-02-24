Kansas shut out Oakland in the first game of the weekend series 7-0 on Friday afternoon in Cleburne, Texas. Graduate starting pitcher Collin Baumgartner improved on his Opening Day outing by tossing five no-hit innings with five strikeouts.
The Jayhawks wasted no time against the Golden Grizzlies, tacking on two runs in the bottom of the first. After the first two batters were retired, a single from senior first baseman Cole Elvis and back-to-back walks loaded the bases for sophomore right fielder Luke Leto. The LSU transfer singled up the middle, bringing home Elvis and junior designated hitter Janson Reeder to give the Jayhawks a 2-0 lead.
The scoring continued in the second when redshirt sophomore catcher Jake English gave Kansas a 3-0 lead on an opposite-field blast to right. English, making his first start of the season, finished the game 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
While the offense kept rolling, Baumgartner kept the Oakland bats at bay. Baumgartner flew through the first four innings, allowing only one baserunner on a walk and striking out four batters.
However, senior starting pitcher Travis Densmore couldn’t stop getting into trouble for the Golden Grizzlies. The Jayhawks loaded the bases again in the bottom of the fourth, with freshman second baseman Kody Shojinaga coming to the plate. Shoginaga brought home a run on a sacrifice fly before Elvis cleared the bases with a two-run double, giving Kansas a 6-0 lead and ending Densmore’s outing.
Junior right-hander Thaniel Trumper replaced Baumgartner in the sixth, losing the no-hit bid on the first batter he faced.
Redshirt junior shortstop Collier Cranford led off the bottom of the seventh with a double before the Jayhawks played small ball to bring him home. Cranford advanced to third on a fly out, then redshirt sophomore center fielder Michael Koszewski brought him home on a sacrifice bunt, extending the Jayhawks' lead to 7-0.
Despite losing the no-no, Trumper shut down the Golden Grizzlies' bats as well. Trumper tossed four shutout innings with five strikeouts to close out the game and secure the shutout.
The win improved the Jayhawks’ record to 3-1 on the young season, and they will look to take game two of the series against Oakland on Saturday afternoon. First pitch is set for 2 p.m., with junior right-hander Sam Ireland taking the bump. Audio is available through the Jayhawks Sports Network.