In its second-round WNIT matchup, Kansas rolled to a 75-47 victory in a rivalry matchup against the Missouri Tigers on Monday night in Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks were led by the guard duo of senior Zakiyah Franklin and junior Wyvette Mayberry. Franklin led Kansas with 21 points, while Mayberry added 16 points and seven assists.
Kansas built an early 9-0 lead in the first quarter thanks to a stalwart defense, holding Missouri scoreless until the 3:30 mark when senior forward Hayley Frank splashed in a three. This sparked the Tigers, making six of their last seven attempts in the quarter, including a 7-0 run to keep it close at 9-7 behind five points from Franklin.
However, the Jayhawks kept their distance behind the play of senior center Taiyanna Jackson, doing what she does best with five points and three rebounds. Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin also started out hot, making each of her two three attempts.
Missouri hurt the Jayhawks by forcing five Kansas turnovers in the opening quarter, scoring six points as a result of the giveaways.
The two teams traded baskets near the end of the quarter, with Kansas holding an 18-13 lead. While the Jayhawks didn’t score many points, they were efficient, shooting 60% from the floor and 50% from three.
The offense continued to stay hot in the second quarter, especially the play of senior guard Holly Kersgieter. She led an 8-0 run with five straight points, putting Kansas up 28-18. The Jayhawks shot 64% from the floor in the quarter, including making all three of their attempts from the arc.
Kansas went on another run, this one of a 10-0 variety to give the Jayhawks a comfortable lead at 40-23. Franklin continued to impress with an eight-point second quarter, giving her 14 for the half.
The Jayhawks’ defense continued to impress, forcing six Tiger turnovers that led to eight points for Kansas.
A Franklin jumper from the short corner at the buzzer gave Kansas a 42-26 lead going into halftime.
Kansas did not lift their foot off the gas in the second half, stepping up majorly on defense. The Jayhawks’ defense held the Tigers to 21 points in the half, with Missouri shooting 32% from the floor and 22% from three. The Tigers were also held without points for a 3:37 stretch.
When Missouri went cold, the offense continued to keep the Tigers at arm’s length, going on a 7-0 run to give Kansas a 49-28 lead.
The Jayhawks continued to be in the driver's seat, holding a 58-32 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Kansas rolled to the finish in the fourth quarter as the Tigers ran out of gas. The Jayhawks cemented the big victory with a 10-0 run over two minutes.
The Jayhawks will continue their run in the WNIT in their third-round matchup against Nebraska. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. in Allen Fieldhouse on March 23.