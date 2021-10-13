Kansas soccer freshman Raena Childers and sophomore Brie Severns were both recipients of the Big 12 Player of the Week award. Childers was selected as Freshman of the Week and Severns was named the Offensive Player of the Week.
With wins over two ranked opponents this week, the Kansas offense was bolstered by these two award-winners. It was the first time Kansas soccer has beaten two ranked opponents in one week of play, according to Kansas Athletics.
Severns, the team leader in goals, had a week that epitomized the award. Her week concluded with five points, two goals and an assist. Her goals were game-winners, including a golden goal over No. 9 West Virginia in the 110th minute.
Severns also made her presence felt in the match versus No. 23 Baylor as she drew a penalty and notched a goal 12 minutes later.
Raena Childers, who has had an impressive season as a freshman for the Jayhawks, added to her resume Sunday versus No. 9 West Virginia with a goal to level the bout at 1-1. The game would remain tied until Severns’ golden goal.
Childers is the 19th Jayhawk in program history to receive the Freshman of the Week award, while Severns is the 15th in program history to be named the Offensive Player of the Week.