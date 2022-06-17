FIFA announced the sixteen host cities for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday afternoon, and Kansas City, Missouri, has won its bid for the world’s largest sporting event.
Commonly referred to as the “Heart of America”, Kansas City is the smallest metropolitan area to host the 2026 World Cup. With three countries hosting, ten of the other host sites are located in the U.S.: Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Seattle.
Mexico was named to have three host cities with Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey, and Canada has two with Toronto and Vancouver.
World Cup matches in Kansas City, Missouri will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, which is also home to the Kansas City Chiefs and has a capacity of over 76,000 people.
Kansas City’s World Cup bid began in 2017, spearheaded by KC2026 bid director Katherine Holland. The bid efforts were just one on a list of 22 finalists across North America, but the city was able to beat out Cincinnati, Denver, Edmonton, Nashville, Orlando, and Washington D.C./Baltimore.
Kansas City has been a soccer hot spot in the U.S., with the region investing more than $600 million in the sport in the last 15 years.
Soccer fans filled the Power & Light District for Thursday’s press conference, and city officials are celebrating the news.
“Our team effort to bring the 2026 World Cup to Kansas City has culminated in today’s success as we prepare to be one of few American cities selected to host the largest sporting event in the world,” Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas. “The World Cup will bring jobs to our residents, will generate hundreds of millions of dollars for our region, and will illustrate on a global stage what we’ve known for some time: Kansas City is the soccer capital of America. I can’t wait to welcome the world to Kansas City.”
The news is just the latest surrounding sports and Kansas City, with the NFL announcing the dates for the 2023 Draft earlier this week.