The final heart in Kansas City’s Parade of Hearts was unveiled to celebrate Kansas men’s basketball’s NCAA championship victory on Wednesday.
The heart was initially on display at Dimensional Innovations in Overland Park, Kansas, but will now be located at Allen Fieldhouse starting Thursday. The artwork will be open for public viewing until the end of May.
Designed by Kansas alumna Megh Knappenberger, the heart features signatures from coach Bill Self and several members of this year’s championship team, along with two versions of the beloved Jayhawk mascot.
Knappenberger says the piece took three weeks to design and create, beginning the process immediately following the team’s championship victory.
The Kansas City Parade of Hearts began in spring 2022 to represent “America’s Heartland”, with the Jayhawks’ celebratory heart being the 156th piece in the collection. All hearts have been designed by local artists and are spread out in various locations across the Kansas City metro area. They feature other local sports, including the Kansas City Royals.