With the Tuesday night win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Kansas men's basketball has clinched at least a share of the Big 12 Conference title.
For the 17th time in 20 years, the Jayhawks have taken home at least a share of the title in the regular season, capping off the home schedule with a win on senior night. Tuesday’s win marks the 40th senior night victory in a row for the crimson and blue.
Redshirt senior guard Kevin McCullar kept it simple after winning the conference championship in his senior night speech.
“We Big 12 champs, baby, and that’s what I came here to do,” McCullar said.
McCullar also mentioned that since joining Kansas basketball, a winning culture had been instilled in him, mainly by head coach Bill Self.
“We break the huddle every practice with ‘Big 12 champs’,” McCullar said. “That’s what [Self] does. He instills winning in you.”
McCullar scored 14 points and pulled down nine boards in the win while shooting an efficient 40 percent from the three-point line. McCullar also notched his 1,000th career point in Tuesday’s matchup.
McCullar also mentioned props to his friend and fellow senior night participant Jalen Wilson.
“That’s my dog right there; we are brothers for life,” McCullar said when looking at Wilson during his speech.
Wilson scored a game-high 21 points while making 90 percent of his free throws in Tuesday’s contest.
In Wilson’s speech, he mentioned how he feels connected to the fans and the University.
“You guys made this place the greatest place, and you made basketball so much fun to play,” Wilson said when addressing the fans in his senior night speech.
Tuesday night marked Wilson’s third Big 12 regular season title as a Jayhawk, as he was a member of the 2022 and 2020 teams prior. Following the game, Wilson mentioned that this one meant more than the others.
“It felt so good to win, I just wanted to cherish the moment,” Wilson said.
Self said that the game itself wasn’t exactly easy on the nerves when asked about his thoughts on Tuesday night.
“It was a fun night because we won, but we’ve had more relaxing and more enjoyable evenings,” Self said.
Self mentioned that he would remember the perseverance of this team this year, given how hard the conference was this season.
“College basketball hasn’t seen a league better than the Big 12 this year in a long time,” Self said.
“And, for this team to put themselves in the position they are, after everything we lost last year, and being able to turn the page and have everybody pat you on the back and tell you how special it is, and to have people forget the past and focus on the future, that shows you that this team is pretty special.”
Kansas will look to keep their winning ways going as they will hit the road Saturday to take on the Texas Longhorns in Austin. Tipoff for the game is set for 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.