Kansas men’s basketball topped the Seton Hall Pirates Thursday night by a final score of 91-65.
Kansas started the game off hot as several players got their scoring going early in the matchup. Redshirt-junior Dajuan Harris Jr. had eight points in the opening half, while going perfect from the field.
Right behind Harris was redshirt-junior forward Jalen Wilson who tallied nine points in the half, while hitting two three-pointers. Sophomore forward KJ Adams Jr. also had it going in the first half as he recorded seven points in the first half.
Kansas also had it working on the defensive end as they only let up 29 points in the first frame, and forced six Pirate turnovers. Kansas took a 40-29 lead into the break.
In the second half however, it was all Kansas.
Behind 13 second half points, good for 15 total points from freshman guard Gradey Dick, and freshman forward Ernest Udeh Jr. chipped in six points in the second half, as Kansas was able to outscore the Pirates 51-36 in the second half.
Kansas was efficient shooting the ball in the second half, as it seemed that they scored at will. The Jayhawks shot 66 percent from the floor and 50 percent from three in the second half.
The defense stepped it up for the crimson and blue as well, as they forced seven more Seton Hall turnovers and were able to convert off those turnovers, cashing in on 22 points off of Pirate turnovers for the game.
Kansas moves to 8-1 on the season, and will look toward rival Missouri, as the Jayhawks hit the road to head to Columbia, MO to take on the Tigers in their next matchup December 10th. Tip off for that game is set for 4:15 p.m.