Kansas women's soccer lost a physical game against conference foe Iowa State in Ames, Iowa Sunday afternoon 1-0. The Jayhawks were 5-7-1 and looking to get their first conference win of the year, as they lost in extra time to Kansas State in Lawrence last week.
The Cyclones began quickly getting multiple scoring opportunities, but senior goalkeeper Sarah Peters stood tall and made the save for Kansas. Shortly after, sophomore defender Mackenzie Boeve slid in to make an aggressive goal-saving tackle, slowing Iowa State’s momentum.
The Jayhawk defense held stiff in the box until Iowa State’s freshman midfielder Lauren McConnell connected with junior midfielder Mira Emma as she fired the ball past Peters to give the Cyclones a 1-0 lead with 17 minutes left in the first.
The first half of play was fairly evenly in shots and opportunities, although Kansas could not capitalize on the Cyclones’ seven fouls. Passing was the primary issue for the Jayhawks, with turnovers on multiple promising runs.
The second half proved just as tough for the Jayhawks, who struggled to get takeaways as Iowa State controlled the ball for most of the half. Peters made some key saves down the stretch holding the deficit to one, keeping the Jayhawks in the game.
Despite the offensive struggles, Kansas turned up the pressure late in the game as sophomore forward Shira Elinav and freshman midfielder Raena Childers pushed the ball into the box multiple times, but they just couldn’t convert as the Cyclone defense played each possession fast and aggressive.
KU had one final chance on a kick from sophomore midfielder Avery Smith, but it came up just short as Iowa State took the win on their home turf.
Iowa State junior goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz had a great game, saving four shots and taking away scoring opportunities in multiple high-pressure situations. Late fouls also hurt the Jayhawk’s comeback chances as the Cyclones were able to hold the ball and chew most of the time in the second half.
The Jayhawks fall to 5-8-1 and 0-4 in the Big 12 as they will look to bounce back next week. The Jayhawks will return to Rock Chalk Park to face off the Baylor Bears on Thursday, Oct. 7. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.