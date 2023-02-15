The Jayhawks fell just short at West Virginia Wednesday night, losing 62-60. The loss dropped Kansas to 16-8 and 6-7 in Big 12 Conference play. The win for the Mountaineers moved them ahead of Kansas in the standings by one with Baylor. The Mountaineers sit at 16-8 and 7-6 in the Big 12.
After being down by double-digits for most of the game, Kansas crawled back with a chance to tie or win at the buzzer. Senior center Taiyanna Jackson missed a layup that would’ve sent the game to overtime. However, Jackson still shined for the Jayhawks, tallying 20 points, nine rebounds and four blocks.
Kansas got off to a flying start by scoring the first seven points of the game and forcing West Virginia to call a timeout three minutes into the game. Senior guard Zakiyah Franklin ignited the offense with a three, while Jackson made her presence felt with a bucket, rebound and block.
West Virginia took the lead after an 11-0 run propelled by hot shooting from deep. Three-point shooting was a strength for the Mountaineers early, as 15 of their 17 first-quarter points came from behind the arc. This was out of character for a West Virginia team at the bottom of the conference in a three-point percentage.
As West Virginia got hot, Kansas went cold, not scoring for a 3:30 stretch. Jackson broke the ice with two free throws, trimming the West Virginia lead to 17-14 at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams started off the second quarter cold, with Kansas not scoring until the 7:27 mark of the quarter and West Virginia going on a 3:09 scoring drought after making its first basket.
The Jayhawks started becoming careless with the basketball, with two turnovers sparking a quick 7-0 run for the Mountaineers, giving them a 30-20 lead with 4 minutes left in the half. Turnovers were a theme in the first half for Kansas, giving the ball away nine times, leading to 16 points for West Virginia.
Kansas went on a four-minute drought without a field goal before heating up at the end of the half. Junior guard Wyvette Mayberry made a layup and two free throws and Franklin hit a three. Despite this, West Virginia held a 36-29 lead at halftime after redshirt sophomore forward Isis Beh hit her first three of her career at the buzzer.
West Virginia and Kansas traded baskets to begin the third, with the Mountaineers holding a 42-35 lead at the media timeout halfway through the quarter.
Jackson’s eight points led the Jayhawks as they attempted to come back, including back-to-back buckets that cut the West Virginia lead to 45-42 with 1:08 to go in the quarter.
At the end of the third quarter, the Mountaineers secured a 50-43 lead when fifth-year guard Madisen Smith banked in another three-pointer at the buzzer. Smith was West Virginia’s leading scorer, finishing the game with 17 points.
West Virginia continued to hold off Kansas, leading 59-51 midway through the final quarter.
All was not lost for the Jayhawks, as a quick 5-0 run cut the Mountaineer lead to 60-56. It looked like West Virginia would close out the game, but a turnover leading to a layup from Mayberry put Kansas down 62-60 with 10 seconds left.
Two missed free throws gave the Jayhawks the ball back with five seconds left. They threw it into Jackson, who had a chance to tie the game. However, the layup fell off the rim, securing the win for West Virginia.
Kansas faces No. 15 Oklahoma for a home game on Feb. 19. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.