The Kansas Jayhawks are coming off a bye week as they resume play this upcoming Saturday against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
When asked about the level of energy in the Kansas locker room, sophomore running back Devin Neal explained how ready the team is to get back on the field.
“Everyone’s ready to go. Everyone’s ready to play the game again,” Neal said.
Kansas has lost its last three football games but still sits one win away from guaranteeing that the Jayhawks would play in their first bowl game since 2008. But the team’s focus goes beyond gaining bowl eligibility.
“Well, I think we’re really hungry.” Neal said. “We’re not just focused on getting one more win. We’re focused on cleaning the table.”
Kansas is hosting its first home game since October 8. After playing three straight games on the road, the team is excited to finally have the opportunity to play in front of a home crowd again.
“I think the last couple of games we talked about having home-field advantage. It was true for us here in Lawrence,” offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki said. “Our guys feed off of that energy.”
Oklahoma State is looking to rebound after suffering a brutal loss at the hands of Kansas State, in which the Cowboys fell to the Wildcats 48-0. One of the big stories coming out of the Cowboys’ loss was starting quarterback Spencer Sanders going out with an injury. It’s currently uncertain whether Sanders will start this Saturday or not, but the Jayhawks are preparing for any options that they may encounter.
“I’m sure they’re trying to get him ready to play,” Borland said. “We’ll play whoever shows up. We’re prepared to win no matter what.”
Kansas looks to end its losing streak against Oklahoma State on Nov. 5 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff will be at 2:30 P.M. The game will be aired on FOX.