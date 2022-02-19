Kansas women’s basketball came back from a 13-point deficit at the end of the first half to win 71-68 against the Texas Tech Lady Raiders. The Jayhawks now have seven-straight wins and 10 wins in Big 12 Conference play for the first time since the 1999-2000 season.
The Jayhawks entered Lubbock on a six-game winning streak in conference play for the first time since 1997. Meanwhile, the Lady Raiders returned home after pulling off a 97-87 upset over No. 15 Oklahoma.
Kansas struggled from the field early as it couldn’t match senior guard Vivian Gray, who scored nine of Texas Tech’s 15 first-quarter points. Gray came into this game scoring 20 or more points in six of the Lady Raiders' last seven games, including a season-high 35 points against No. 15 Oklahoma.
The Jayhawks went over six minutes without scoring and missed 11-straight baskets, ending the first quarter with a 15-9 deficit.
Kansas also struggled from the field in the second quarter as Texas Tech made four of its first five baskets and forced a Jayhawk timeout. Back-to-back three-pointers from Gray and junior forward Bryn Gerlich pushed the lead to 12, the largest for the Lady Raiders at that point.
Kansas finished the first half shooting 29% from the field and going 0-for-8 from three-point line. The Jayhawks also struggled on the glass, losing the rebounding battle 30-17. Kansas committed just three turnovers, one of the few halftime advantages for the Jayhawks.
Texas Tech maintained a 13-point lead early in the third quarter, but Kansas’ first three-pointer from junior guard Zakiyah Franklin started a 22-7 run. Senior guard Aniya Thomas had the hot hand late during that run, scoring back-to-back three-pointers to grab a 49-47 lead.
The Jayhawks kept the momentum rolling in the fourth quarter, completing a 7-0 run and grabbing their largest lead of the night at nine points. Texas Tech responded with a 12-2 run to take a one-point lead with 2:27 left to play.
The game went back and forth from that point on with five lead changes. Junior guard Holly Kersgieter made an up and under layup to take the final lead, and her two free throws with one second remaining sealed the win for Kansas.
Four Jayhawks scored in double figures in their comeback victory, but Jackson led all Kansas players with 17 points. Kersgieter finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, with an 8-for-8 performance from the free-throw line.
Kansas (19-5) heads back home to face No. 6 Iowa State (21-4) in the annual Jayhawks for a Cure game on Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. Catch the game on ESPN+ and Big 12 Now.