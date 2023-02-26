After winning game one of the series against Oakland University in a blowout 7-0 win on Friday, Kansas secured another win in Saturday afternoon’s contest. Junior pitcher Sam Ireland put on an impressive performance for the Jayhawks, recording 5.0 IP of three-hit ball while only surrendering one run in 20 batters faced.
Ireland started the game strong for Kansas, retiring the first two batters of the game. He hit Oakland’s third batter with the 11th pitch of the game, who would then steal second on a throwing error by senior catcher Cole Elvis— but Ireland stopped the damage here, striking out the final hitter of the inning.
Conversely, the Jayhawks started their scoring early, as they plated the first run only three batters into the game. Redshirt-junior shortstop Collier Cranford recorded Kansas’ first hit of the day with a triple, and sophomore right fielder Luke Leto drove him in as the next batter, putting the Jayhawks up 1-0 with an RBI single. Freshman left fielder Jackson Kline plated Leto with an RBI double. In the next at-bat, redshirt-sophomore third baseman Michael Brooks did the same, driving in Kline and giving Kansas a three-run lead. The scoring would end here for the Jayhawks, as they looked to Ireland to keep them in the lead.
Ireland retired the side in order, recording one strikeout and keeping his scoreless bid through two.
The Jayhawks went in order in the bottom of the second, keeping the score at 3-0.
In the top of the third, Oakland recorded its first hit courtesy of graduate first baseman Gabe Lux, but his single did not lead to any scoring for the Bears.
The bottom of the third through the top of the fifth saw only three batters per team, with none of them reaching base.
In the bottom of the fifth, redshirt sophomore second baseman Jackson Cobb recorded a single, Kansas’ first hit since the first inning, but the next three batters went in order. After two outs, the Jayhawks were able to force out Oakland’s starting pitcher.
Lux led off the sixth inning with a double off of Ireland, tallying the Bears’ second hit of the game. Sophomore third baseman Brandon Nigh drove him in with a singlein the next at-bat. This first score of the game for Oakland forced Ireland from the game, and manager Dan Fitzgerald brought in sophomore pitcher Gavin Brasosky to replace him and escape the jam. Unfortunately, Nigh stole second during the next at-bat, forcing Lux home on the throw to set the score at 3-1. Brasosky then induced a double play and forced a flyout to get the Jayhawks out of the inning without further damage.
The bottom of the inning and top of the seventh went smoothly for both teams, as no batters reached base.
In the bottom of the seventh, Cobb reached on a bunt-induced fielding error by the Bears’ first baseman, and then advanced to second on a balk. He scored on an RBI double from redshirt-sophomore Mike Koszewski, which would end the Jayhawks’ seventh-inning scoring.
Brasosky held it down in the eighth and recorded two strikeouts in a three-batter inning.
Elvis led the bottom of the eighth off with a single, but a double play from Kline and a Jayhawk strikeout ended any threat of scoring.
With a three-run lead in place, Brasosky fought off a Bears single to end the game and secure a third straight win for the Jayhawks.
Kansas will look to extend its win streak and secure a series win against Oakland in its Feb. 25 contest at 1 p.m.