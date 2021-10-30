The Kansas men and women cross country teams were back in action Friday for the Big 12 Championship meet in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

KU faced off against the highly competitive Big 12 Conference, including foes like Oklahoma, Kansas State and Texas, while challenging more unfamiliar faces like Iowa State, TCU and Texas Tech. The men's 8K began mid-morning as 82 runners were off, 10 running for Kansas. Early on, the Jayhawks positioned themselves in the middle of the pack.

The race concluded with four of Kansas’ 10 runners placing in the top 50. Sophomore Chandler Gibbens placed 32nd with a time of 25:46.6. Quickly following Gibbens across the finish line were sophomore Jake Ralston, who placed 38th, and freshman Sam Hubert, who came in one second behind Ralston.

As the race went on, leaders and trailers became evident as runners like junior Wesley Kiptoo from Iowa State and senior Isai Rodriguez from Oklahoma State started to gain a significant lead.

The Kansas men’s team faced stiff competition as Kiptoo broke the NCAA record in the 5k last season. Despite the challenges Kansas faced, the runners held their own, scoring 169 points and coming in fifth place out of nine teams.

In the women’s race, sophomore Lona Latema led the way for Kansas, finishing in 10th place with a time of 21:30.6. She also received All-Big 12 honors, according to Kansas Athletics. Latema was followed by sophomore Avryl Johnson, junior Sommer Herner, and freshman Kenadi Krueger all placing in the top 40.

Overall, the Jayhawks had a good outing as the men placed fifth and the women sixth.

This marks the end of the Jayhawks' regular season. However, the meet airs Saturday at 9 a.m. on ESPN+.

A few runners are back in action on Nov. 12 in Iowa City, Iowa, for the Midwest Regional meet, followed by the NCAA Championships on Nov. 20 in Tallahassee, Florida.