Kansas cross country is traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, Saturday to compete in the Cowboy Jamboree. Oklahoma State is hosting what will be the second, and final regular season meet of the shortened cross country season.
Two weekends ago the team performed poorly, finishing third in both the men’s and women’s races at the Bob Timmons Classic. Iowa State won both races by dominating the field, finishing top three in both races.
Sophomore Avryl Johnson highlighted the women’s side being the first to finish for the Jayhawks at 10th place in the 5K race with a time of 18:33.4. Johnson will be looking to build on her team-leading time in the 6K for the women’s team this Saturday.
For the men’s team, senior Ben Butler finished with the only time under 19 minutes in the 6K race for the Jayhawks with a time of 18:35.7. Butler, who will be running the 8K race Saturday, is a frontrunner after having had success in the 8K in years past. Last season Butler placed 21st in the 8K at the 2019 Big 12 Championship with a time of 24:16.4.
The Cowboy Jamboree competition includes Big 12 opponents Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. This marks the first meet of the year for Oklahoma State and Texas Tech, two schools that have not raced since the indoor track and field season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kansas is looking to make a statement as this will be the last meet of the season before the Big 12 Cross Country Championship. On Saturday, the men’s 8K is set for 8:30 a.m., with the women’s 6K to follow at 9:15 a.m.