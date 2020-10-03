Kansas cross country traveled to Stillwater, Oklahoma, for the Cowboy Jamboree Saturday. The men's side finished fourth out of 13 teams (114 points), while the women's team finished sixth out of 14 teams (194 points).
For the men’s side, it was Iowa State junior Wesley Kiptoo who won the men’s 8K with a time of 23:34.5. He is now 2-for-2 on the season in his races as he finished 1st in the Bob Timmons Classic two weeks ago. Kiptoo led the Iowa State to a second place finish Saturday, with the Cyclones scoring 32 points.
Senior Ben Butler led the way for Kansas, clocking in with a time of 24:30.5 and finishing 11th. Senior George Letner followed Butler in 25th place with a time of 25:17.7. Sophomore Jake Ralston finished in 31st place with a time of 25:28.5.
Sophomores Teddy Buckley (32nd place) and Chandler Gibbens (33rd place) rounded out the top five for the Jayhawks, clocking in with times of 25:31.5 and 25:32.6, respectively. Oklahoma State won the men’s 8K with a score of 23 points.
On the women’s side, Iowa State took home the win in the 6K, led by senior Callie Logue with a time of 20:38.6. Iowa State scored 29 points, while Oklahoma State finished second (48 points) and Kansas State finished third (90 points).
For Kansas, sophomores Avryl Johnson (14th place) and Lona Latema (18th place) led the way, finishing with times of 22:13.8 and 22:19.9, respectively. Junior Alexys Barton (45th place) and senior Lisa Lauschke (62nd place) followed with times of 23:23.8 and 23:47.4, respectively. Freshman Addie Coppinger rounded out the top five for Kansas, finishing in 70th place with a time of 23:55.
The next meet for the Jayhawks won’t be until Oct. 30 when the Jayhawks will host the Big 12 Cross Country Championship at Rim Rock Farm. Race time is scheduled for 10:00 a.m.