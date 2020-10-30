The Big 12 Cross Country Championships took place at Rim Rock Farm Friday, and was eventful throughout the morning.
The Kansas men's team finished in sixth place overall, while the women's team finished in seventh place. Oklahoma State took home the Big 12 Championship in the men's race, and Iowa State won the Big 12 Championship in the women's race.
Sophomore Lona Latema and senior Ben Butler also received All-Big 12 honors for their finishes.
With mask requirements and social distancing measures in place at the event, fans from all Big 12 schools filed in to watch the first Big 12 Championship since last February.
In the women's 6,000-meter race, Kansas finished seventh as a team with 190 total points, led by Latema finishing 14th with a time of 21:30.2. Sophomore Avryl Johnson followed in 34th place (22:24.8), while senior Lisa Lauschke came in next in 49th place (23:05.4). Junior Alexys Barton who finished in 56th place (23:26.1).
Freshmen Kenadi Krueger (55th place, 23:24.1), Addison Coppinger (67th place, 23:51.6) and Riley Colby (77th place, 24:32.7) followed for Kansas.
Iowa State took control of the women’s race and never looked back, with Cyclone senior Callie Logue winning her third consecutive Big 12 Championship with a time of 20:00.5. Iowa State finished with 39 points and took home the team victory as well, while Texas finished in second with 62 total points. West Virginia finished in third with 66 points.
In the men's 8,000-meter race, Kansas finished fifth overall with 136 points, led by Butler placing 13th with a time of 23:45.9. Butler was followed by sophomore Chandler Gibbens in 21st place (24:16.2), sophomore Teddy Buckley in 31st place (24:54.8) and senior George Letner in 34th place (25:13.8).
Freshman A.J. Green (37th place, 25:40.2), senior Ethan Donley (45th place, 26:05.2) and sophomore Chase Dornbusch (52nd place, 26:40.1) rounded out the Jayhawks' finishes.
Finishing in the stop spot for the men’s race was Iowa State junior Wesley Kiptoo, who finished with a time of 22:35.4. This was his third victory of the season, as he also won the Bob Timmons Classic in Lawrence and the Cowboy Jamboree in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
However, Oklahoma State won the team competition at 31 points narrowly defeating Iowa State by one runner in a head-to-head tiebreaker.
This was the third and final meet of the pandemic-altered cross country season. Next up, Kansas will prepare for the indoor track and field season.