The University of Kansas Cross Country team’s schedule for the 2021 season has was released Tuesday, with the Jayhawks traveling to five different states in a three months span.
Cross country season is right around the corner! #KUxcCheck out our 2021 cross country schedule!More → https://t.co/TwCipJRrhc pic.twitter.com/6G5Kmmn0Si— Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) July 26, 2021
The Jayhawks open their season at home with the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm on Sept. 4. After their season-opener, the Jayhawks have a month break from racing, with their next race scheduled to be Oct. 1.
The Jayhawks return to competition with a trip to Columbia, Mo. at the Gans Creek Classic. Two weeks after, the team will travel to Tallahassee, Florida, for the Pre-National Invitational on Oct. 15.
This invitational meet will be comprised of teams from conferences across the country, giving the Jayhawks a feel for the national competition and preparing them for the postseason.
To conclude a busy October, Kansas will travel to Stillwater, Okla, the site of the annual Big 12 Championship on Oct. 29.
After the conclusion of the Conference Championship, the Jayhawks will then set their focus to a national level, with both the Regional and National Championships in November. The NCAA Midwest Regional meet in Iowa City, Iowa. takes place on Nov. 12, and serves as a qualifier for the NCAA National Championships which follows shortly after on Nov. 20, the second race in Tallahassee.
Last season, senior Ben Butler qualified to participate in the Nationals meet, making him the first Jayhawk to do so since 2016. The Jayhawks look to bring even more athletes to Florida this year to represent Kansas on a national level.