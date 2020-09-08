Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kansas cross country team will have an abbreviated season. Their schedule was released Monday.
The 2020 #KUxc schedule has been announced! 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘 ➝ https://t.co/D28Xves1V1 #RockChalk | @eXploreLawrence pic.twitter.com/pQqMk8Aylj— Kansas Track & Field (@KUTrack) September 7, 2020
Kansas will host the Bob Timmons Classic at Rim Rock Farm Sept. 19. Along with the Jayhawks, Kansas State and Iowa State will compete in the men’s 6K race starting at 9 a.m., followed by the women’s 5K race at 10 a.m.
"I’m super excited and thankful to have a season," coach Stanley Redwine said in a Kansas Athletics news release. "A special thanks to our administration for making decisions that allow our student-athletes the opportunity to compete."
Kansas' only road race will be for the Gans Creek Classic, hosted by Missouri. The men will start with an 8K race at 9 a.m. followed by the women’s 6K race at 10 a.m. Along with the Tigers, the Jayhawks will run against Arkansas, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.
The season will conclude Oct. 30 when Kansas hosts the 2020 Big 12 Cross Country Championship at Rim Rock Farm. The championship meet will kick off at with the women’s 6K at 10 a.m., followed by the men’s 6K at 11 a.m. Last year, Iowa State and Oklahoma State won the men's and women's championships, respectively.
"The athletes are also excited to have an opportunity to compete," Redwine said in the release. "Our meet schedule is short, so we have to take advantage of every opportunity.”
Kansas is looking to win its first Big 12 Cross Country championship since 2006. On the men’s side, seniors Ben Butler, Ethan Donley and George Letner are looking to lead this group of 14 runners to a conference championship. After placing third at the Midwest Regional Championships last year, and barely missing an automatic qualifying bid to the NCAA Championships, this team will look to build off last year's momentum leading up to their first meet of 2020.
As for the women’s side, they will be led by junior Ally Ryan who won individual titles both at the Bob Timmons Classic and the Rim Rock Collegiate Classic in 2019. Even though the women's team only has one senior on their roster, they have a solid core of returners and freshmen.