Kansas men's cross county took first place with 29 points and the women took fourth place with 87 points in the Woody Greeno/Jay Dirksen Invitational on Saturday. The Jayhawks also set 11 personal best times competing against Creighton, Drake, Iowa State, Nebraska, Northern Colorado and Wichita State.
The men started out strong for the Jayhawks as sophomore Tanner Newkirk was the first from Kansas to finish the men’s red division 8k in third with a time of 24:08.89. This was a new personal best for Newkirk.
Sophomore Tanner Talley, junior Peter Walsdorf and junior Cale Littrell finished right behind Newkirk in fourth, fifth and sixth place. Talley and Littrell also set new personal bests with times of 24:14.01 and 24:19.26. Sophomores Quenton Walion and Treyson True achieved personal bests as well.
On the women’s side in the 5k race, also in the red division, junior Kenadi Krueger led the charge for the Jayhawks finishing fifth and setting a new personal best of 17:27.08.
Along with Krueger, sophomore Tori Wingrove, freshman Addison Coppinger, sophomore Eden Schwarz, junior Caroline Burrow and senior Makenna Anderson set personal bests
The team’s next race the a Border Showdown in Columbia, Missouri, against the University of Missouri on Sept. 29 in the Gans Creek Classic.