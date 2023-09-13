Behind tremendous teamwork and domination at the net, No. 20 Kansas routed Oral Roberts on Tuesday night at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in three sets to open the Jayhawk Invitational. The Kansas sideline was jubilant all night as 18 players received game action, and the depth of Kansas was prominently on display.
Coming off the MVP award during the Wichita Shocker Classic last weekend, junior outside hitter Ayah Elnady continued to star for the Jayhawks. Elnady slashed through the Golden Eagle defense for five kills, three aces and three digs.
“What excites me most about this team, is just the energy and excitement we have, and just how we compete for each other,” Elnady said.
The junior leads the Jayhawks in points with 93 and is second in kills with 78. Elnady, who was an all-Big-12 Conference selection a year ago, continues to build off her momentum from last season to jumpstart the Jayhawks to a 6-1 start in 2023.
Kansas looked sluggish coming out of the gate in the first set, falling behind 9-8 after two costly serving errors. Oral Roberts freshman libero Alaina Larson had two perfect drop serves for aces in the first set to help fuel the upset surge. But the Jayhawks were quick to respond. After a perfectly placed assist from junior setter Camryn Turner, to a smashing kill from junior opposite hitter London Davis, Kansas started to roll.
Behind an ace from sophomore outside hitter Katie Dalton and two powerful kills from junior middle blocker Toyosi Onabanjo, Kansas closed the first set on a 16-7 surge to capture the first set, 25-15.
Throughout the second set, Kansas head coach Ray Bechard mixed and matched lineups to get his whole roster involved. Freshman middle blocker Aisha Aiono made her collegiate debut to end the first set and received valuable minutes for the Jayhawks. Senior middle blocker Kim Whetstone looked strong in her second match of the season finishing with a kill and two blocks.
But the star off the bench for Kansas in the second set was freshman middle blocker Ellie Schneider. Schneider was everywhere for the Jayhawks; from flying high out of the right corner to spike her first career kill to a perfectly timed rejection at the net for her first Kansas block.
“It was a ton of fun to be out there, Horejsi is so energetic and supportive of all the girls, and I was really grateful to have some opportunities to compete for the team,” Schneider said. “We all work so hard, and I think we play well together. We have great chemistry, and I just love playing with them.”
Throughout the second set, Jayhawk fans inside Horseji also got to witness an incredible serving run by Ayah Elnady. The feat resulted in leading the Jayhawks on a 10-0 scoring run to capture all momentum, including two powerful aces.
“I’ve been working on my serve, because it hasn’t been working well for me the past couple of games and I was really going for it and just serving tough,” Elnady said.
The new and improved serve was on full display during the scoring streak, and behind contributions from 15 Jayhawks in the second set, Kansas coasted to a 25-14 victory in set two.
Kansas wasted no time in the third set, quickly jumping out to an 8-4 lead over Oral Roberts. Sophomore outside hitter Rhian Swanson played with non-stop energy off the bench throughout the match and led the Jayhawks with three kills in the third set.
While the Golden Eagles continued to battle valiantly until the end, the Jayhawks never relinquished the lead. With the score 22-15 Kansas, super senior libero Kennedy Farris entered the game for her first set of the season.
Farris, a three-year starter at libero for the Jayhawks, graduated in May and is attending nursing school. But even while pursuing her career, Farris is still the ultimate mentor and leader for the Jayhawks.
“I love Kennedy, she’s such a hard worker and leader and I really admire her for going to school and still playing volleyball, that’s really hard. She’s so determined to be a part of the team and really just a really big competitor,” Schneider said.
With Farris on the court, Kansas scored the last three points of the match to seal the third set with a 25-15 victory and a dominant sweep over Oral Roberts.
Kansas finished the match with 37 kills to Oral Roberts' 25. The Jayhawks racked up 10 blocks and seven aces to lead the charge and extend the Kansas winning streak to four games.
Kansas will be back in action on Friday afternoon as the Jayhawks take on the Bellarmine Knights in game two of the Jayhawk Invitational. The game is scheduled for 12 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+.