It was only a matter of time before the Jayhawks had their weaknesses get the best of them, and a now three-game losing skid is surefire proof of that happening.
Kansas men’s basketball saw its third consecutive loss Monday night, falling 75-69 to the Baylor Bears in a contest where the Jayhawks were outplayed on the glass, being outrebounded 35-33. The loss was the second straight game where Kansas was outrebounded by an opponent.
“I didn’t think we played bad. I just didn’t think we rebounded pretty well,” coach Bill Self said following the loss.
The Jayhawks managed just eight offensive rebounds on the night compared to the Bears’ 17, as Baylor leads the Big 12 Conference in offensive rebounds per game at 12.42. In total, the Bears produced 17 of their points off rebounds alone in their win.
“We just didn’t rebound the basketball,” Self said. “When you’re switching that much, and you’re that small, you got to be able to fight on the glass.“
Baylor junior forward Jalen Bridges led the Bears in rebounds on the night, tallying nine on both sides of the ball, earning praise from Self postgame. Bridges currently averages 5.7 per game for the Bears.
Redshirt-senior guard Kevin McCullar Jr. led the way for the Jayhawks in terms of rebounds with 12 total, but the rest of the team produced five or fewer.
“We switched five tonight, went with that route. We do that occasionally…” McCullar said. “When we’re switching down there and battling with them and boxing out, we got some calls on us… that definitely affected the rebound a little bit, but we all got to do a better job at rebounding, including myself coming down and cleaning up the defensive glass, for sure.”
Kansas hasn’t been victim to a three-game losing streak since the 2020-21 season, but the last time the Jayhawks lost four straight? During the 1988-89 season, another year where Kansas was coming off a national championship the season prior.
Looking ahead to Saturday, the Jayhawks travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on the Kentucky Wildcats for a Big 12/SEC Challenge matchup. Against the Wildcats, the Jayhawks find a familiar foe in senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe. In last year’s matchup between the blue bloods, the 6-foot-9 reigning consensus national player of the year collected 14 total rebounds in the Wildcats’ 80-62 victory in Allen Fieldhouse. For a team recently struggling with rebounding, stopping Tshiebwe is one of the most necessary aspects to avoid the longest losing streak in the Bill Self era.
“Get back to work. That’s all you can do,” McCullar said. “Short-term memory, that’s what coach Self is preaching to us. Learn from it, have a great week of preparation, and go out there and compete.”
Tipoff against the Wildcats is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN.